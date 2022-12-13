Version 1.4 Update

Now you can pass creep sectors in the expedition.

However, depending on the enemy's power, a forced battle can begin, and the more times you pass the enemy, the more likely you are to be ambushed by the enemy.

I was going to update this together during the Might And Magic update, but I decided to update it this time according to the feedback about the expedition fatigue.

I hope it will reduce the time required for expedition and reduce combat fatigue.

I'd like to know your opinion about this new feature.

Show help settings have been added to the options.

Revised the card description of Regeneration, Bleed Fire.

Help has been added for the troop's waiting and expedition.

The problem that AI does not use some skills has been fixed.

<BALANCING>