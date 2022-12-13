Version 1.4 Update

<UPDATE>
- Now you can pass creep sectors in the expedition.
However, depending on the enemy's power, a forced battle can begin, and the more times you pass the enemy, the more likely you are to be ambushed by the enemy.
I was going to update this together during the Might And Magic update, but I decided to update it this time according to the feedback about the expedition fatigue.
I hope it will reduce the time required for expedition and reduce combat fatigue.
I'd like to know your opinion about this new feature.
- Show help settings have been added to the options.
- Revised the card description of Regeneration, Bleed Fire.
- Help has been added for the troop's waiting and expedition.
- The problem that AI does not use some skills has been fixed.
<BALANCING>
- Forest Elf - Patrol : Physical Defense increased by 10 and Magic Defense increased by 30.
- Forest Elf - Patrol : The damage of the Fast Shot was reduced by 1, but the attack range became the same as the normal attack range.
- Forest Elf - Patrol : The employment price has increased by 1.
- Forest Elf - Forest Dweller : Maximum damage increased by 1.
- Forest Elf - Forest Dweller : The cost of dust Gust decreased by 1, and the cooldown decreased from 5 to 3.
- Forest Elf - Forest Dweller : The employment price has increased by 3.
- Forest Elf - Regeneration : The duration has decreased 1 turn, but additionally, it immediately restores some HP.
- Progenies of Shadow - Shadow Archer : Minimum damage decreased by 1.
- Progenies of Shadow - Werewolf : Primal Rage effect was reduced by 1.
- Progenies of Shadow - Werewolf : Maximum damage decreased by 1.
- Progenies of Shadow - Gorgon : HP decreased by 38 and maximum damage decreased by 3, but minimum damage increased by 5 instead.
- Progenies of Shadow - Shade, Chimera : The overall figures have been readjusted.
- The troops experience available in the Sanctum has increased by 50%.
- Initially, the number of cards held by the enemy was reduced by up to 70%.
As the expedition progresses, it slowly returns to its original possession count.
