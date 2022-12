Share · View all patches · Build 10137232 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 12:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Added full keyboard controls for the simulator. You can view all shortcuts in the "Instructions" menu or by just pressing "B" within any level.

Don't forget that you can change the sensitivity of the controls within the "Settings" menu.

Still lots to do but slowly we'll get there :)