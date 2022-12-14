The secret behind the mask is available!

Howdy all,

The secret behind the mask patch is available. Many of our developers (about 2/3) have recently got Covid and are either working from home or recovering from the virus which is affecting development. We don't want to disappoint you, we released the update as planned, however there are some bugs and lag issues waiting to be fixed and optimized and some known bugs attached below the change list. Please let me know if you find more.

It's also privatoal episode and a twist on Sandrock's overall story design, and the most The episode provides a twist on the overall story design of Sandrock by focusing on the secret behind the Logan`s actions and the consequences of their choices. It also highlights the importance of responsibility and accountability, how builders make difficult decisions when they have to consider how the future unfolds, and how vast amounts of information indicates what should be accepted.

Now, update your game, and continue your adventure and explore new areas until you finally have a chance to find Logan and what's behind it! Here's a reminder of what Logan did to Sandrock! Builders, it's time!!!

Check the change list below

Added

Added the main stories

Added two story dungeons

Added a mineral dungeon

Added some plots of Qi, Pen, Miguel, and Justice

Added some localizations for French, Spanish, Italian, German

Added the feature of NPCs looking for players to play

Added tones to bubble dialogues when NPCs join the party

Added some NPCs' daily tones to bubble dialogues

Added new commissions

Added the mount training function, you can improve the quality of any mounts now

As a side note, the new content's localization will be ready later. At the moment, we only have EN and CN ready.



Adjustment

Adjusted the ranch store so that perfect quality mounts are the highest stocked

Optimized NPCs' performance when accepting gifts

Optimized the show room functionality

Optimized the display when changing settings

Optimized several previews of the show room, and more optimizations are underway

Optimized Yakmel cart confirmation pop-up display for the 2nd time

Fixed

Fixed most bugs affecting player progress

Fixed Fang side quest and main quest conflicts

Fixed Fang side quest camera issues

Fixed an issue where Arvio's side quest items were blocking the path

Fixed a bug with Arvio's side quest

Fixed freeze issue when sparring

Fixed a bug where the Redrat could not attack players

Fixed bug where monster and player died at the same time

Fixed NPC poisoning debuff issue

Fixed an issue where some Civil Corps Commission icons were missing

Fixed an issue where cooking stations were unable to use materials from storage boxes

Fixed the attribute problem after equipment refinement

Fixed a bug where some new machines were not refined

Fixed an issue where some items could not be displayed in the Museum

Fixed an issue where treasure chests were not able to be opened in the Breach

Fixed an issue where Exquisite Frames could not replace photos

Fixed the wrong prompt for Magnesium-Chromium Brick

Fixed incorrect display of fine wood scrap output

Fixed an issue that resulted in an incorrect display of outfit equipment on the quick bar

Fixed an issue where the goggle model was in the wrong position

Fixed some gear and hairstyle modeling issues

Fixed time display issue in mount training prompt

Fixed an issue when NPCs riding the horse

Fixed issues with petting mounts

Fixed an issue where preferences were not displayed correctly after feeding the mount

Fixed an issue that prevented some buildings from accumulating snow in winter

Fixed an issue where some buildings were not visible on new saves

Fixed an issue where some monsters and rocks would overlap

Fixed the monster floating issue

Fixed camera issues in group photo mode

Fixed an issue where characters would sometimes speak without opening their mouths

Fixed some English typos

Fixed a text display bug in Paradise Lost

Fixed incorrect display of train stations in Russian

Known Issues

Amirah will eat at Arvio's house during the Masquerade Ball quest

Contaminated Plierimp voice cannot be triggered

Footprint problems

Grace's tongue is in an unusual position when she speaks

Heidi's dialogue issue

In Mole Mineral Cave, open the treasure detector to scan, and the rock will glow blue

Mounts are spinning after the return

Planting knowledge negatively affects dew collectors

Some lag issues after new content

The task prompt on the map does not disappear after completing the Clear the Boulders quest

Unable to unlock Waste Not Want Not Achievement

We hope you enjoy finding out secrets in Sandrock!!!

