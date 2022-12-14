The secret behind the mask is available!

Howdy all,
The secret behind the mask patch is available. Many of our developers (about 2/3) have recently got Covid and are either working from home or recovering from the virus which is affecting development. We don't want to disappoint you, we released the update as planned, however there are some bugs and lag issues waiting to be fixed and optimized and some known bugs attached below the change list. Please let me know if you find more.
It's also privatoal episode and a twist on Sandrock's overall story design, and the most The episode provides a twist on the overall story design of Sandrock by focusing on the secret behind the Logan`s actions and the consequences of their choices. It also highlights the importance of responsibility and accountability, how builders make difficult decisions when they have to consider how the future unfolds, and how vast amounts of information indicates what should be accepted.
Now, update your game, and continue your adventure and explore new areas until you finally have a chance to find Logan and what's behind it! Here's a reminder of what Logan did to Sandrock! Builders, it's time!!!
Check the change list below
Added
- Added the main stories
- Added two story dungeons
- Added a mineral dungeon
- Added some plots of Qi, Pen, Miguel, and Justice
- Added some localizations for French, Spanish, Italian, German
- Added the feature of NPCs looking for players to play
- Added tones to bubble dialogues when NPCs join the party
- Added some NPCs' daily tones to bubble dialogues
- Added new commissions
- Added the mount training function, you can improve the quality of any mounts now
As a side note, the new content's localization will be ready later. At the moment, we only have EN and CN ready.
Adjustment
- Adjusted the ranch store so that perfect quality mounts are the highest stocked
- Optimized NPCs' performance when accepting gifts
- Optimized the show room functionality
- Optimized the display when changing settings
- Optimized several previews of the show room, and more optimizations are underway
- Optimized Yakmel cart confirmation pop-up display for the 2nd time
Fixed
- Fixed most bugs affecting player progress
- Fixed Fang side quest and main quest conflicts
- Fixed Fang side quest camera issues
- Fixed an issue where Arvio's side quest items were blocking the path
- Fixed a bug with Arvio's side quest
- Fixed freeze issue when sparring
- Fixed a bug where the Redrat could not attack players
- Fixed bug where monster and player died at the same time
- Fixed NPC poisoning debuff issue
- Fixed an issue where some Civil Corps Commission icons were missing
- Fixed an issue where cooking stations were unable to use materials from storage boxes
- Fixed the attribute problem after equipment refinement
- Fixed a bug where some new machines were not refined
- Fixed an issue where some items could not be displayed in the Museum
- Fixed an issue where treasure chests were not able to be opened in the Breach
- Fixed an issue where Exquisite Frames could not replace photos
- Fixed the wrong prompt for Magnesium-Chromium Brick
- Fixed incorrect display of fine wood scrap output
- Fixed an issue that resulted in an incorrect display of outfit equipment on the quick bar
- Fixed an issue where the goggle model was in the wrong position
- Fixed some gear and hairstyle modeling issues
- Fixed time display issue in mount training prompt
- Fixed an issue when NPCs riding the horse
- Fixed issues with petting mounts
- Fixed an issue where preferences were not displayed correctly after feeding the mount
- Fixed an issue that prevented some buildings from accumulating snow in winter
- Fixed an issue where some buildings were not visible on new saves
- Fixed an issue where some monsters and rocks would overlap
- Fixed the monster floating issue
- Fixed camera issues in group photo mode
- Fixed an issue where characters would sometimes speak without opening their mouths
- Fixed some English typos
- Fixed a text display bug in Paradise Lost
- Fixed incorrect display of train stations in Russian
Known Issues
- Amirah will eat at Arvio's house during the Masquerade Ball quest
- Contaminated Plierimp voice cannot be triggered
- Footprint problems
- Grace's tongue is in an unusual position when she speaks
- Heidi's dialogue issue
- In Mole Mineral Cave, open the treasure detector to scan, and the rock will glow blue
- Mounts are spinning after the return
- Planting knowledge negatively affects dew collectors
- Some lag issues after new content
- The task prompt on the map does not disappear after completing the Clear the Boulders quest
- Unable to unlock Waste Not Want Not Achievement
You're always welcome to watch the replay of the devs' replay here:
We hope you enjoy finding out secrets in Sandrock!!!
