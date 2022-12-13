 Skip to content

Attack on Toys update for 13 December 2022

🔧 Attack on Toys 4.08: Squad Last Defense & Patch & Balancing

Patchnotes via Steam Community




  • NEW! Squad Last Defense!
    • Vehicles SQUAD can now go to last defense mode (Dying), and the troop insides will able to protect it from surrounding enemies!

  • Buyback squad death price is now only 33%+- (Previously was 300%+-)

  • Blocks Man & Action Figure now can Build Factory & sweeper (Temporary solution for early stage at version 4.08)

  • Item Player Collision Bugs fixed

  • Unable to build tower in multiplayer fixed

  • Seat physics fixed

  • Name HUD Fixed

  • Home Conquest Paint Bucket Fixed

  • Fixed Backyard Picnic Pathfinding

  • Fixed Blocks Man Ranks

  • Action Figure balanced

  • Ship Ground Physic Fixed

  • Balance Player versus plastics

🔧 Attack on Toys: Mod Builder & Mod Tester also updated to 4.08

  • Limit Cowboy Windmill spawn

🔧 Save Data Transfer is Missing FIXED 🔧
• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/
• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/Player_Data/
• Please do BACKUP your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly

~Thank you so much for all the supports! See you in the next contents update!!!

