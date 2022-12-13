🔧 Attack on Toys 4.08: Squad Last Defense & Patch & Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 10137128 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy









NEW! Squad Last Defense!

• Vehicles SQUAD can now go to last defense mode ( Dying ), and the troop insides will able to protect it from surrounding enemies!

Buyback squad death price is now only 33%+- (Previously was 300%+-)

Blocks Man & Action Figure now can Build Factory & sweeper (Temporary solution for early stage at version 4.08)

Item Player Collision Bugs fixed

Unable to build tower in multiplayer fixed

Seat physics fixed

Name HUD Fixed

Home Conquest Paint Bucket Fixed

Fixed Backyard Picnic Pathfinding

Fixed Blocks Man Ranks

Action Figure balanced

Ship Ground Physic Fixed

Balance Player versus plastics

🔧 Attack on Toys: Mod Builder & Mod Tester also updated to 4.08

Limit Cowboy Windmill spawn

🔧 Save Data Transfer is Missing FIXED 🔧

• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/

• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/Player_Data/

• Please do BACKUP your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly

~Thank you so much for all the supports! See you in the next contents update!!!