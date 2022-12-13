🔧 Attack on Toys 4.08: Squad Last Defense & Patch & Balancing

-
NEW! Squad Last Defense!
• Vehicles SQUAD can now go to last defense mode (Dying), and the troop insides will able to protect it from surrounding enemies!
-
Buyback squad death price is now only 33%+- (Previously was 300%+-)
-
Blocks Man & Action Figure now can Build Factory & sweeper (Temporary solution for early stage at version 4.08)
-
Item Player Collision Bugs fixed
-
Unable to build tower in multiplayer fixed
-
Seat physics fixed
-
Name HUD Fixed
-
Home Conquest Paint Bucket Fixed
-
Fixed Backyard Picnic Pathfinding
-
Fixed Blocks Man Ranks
-
Action Figure balanced
-
Ship Ground Physic Fixed
-
Balance Player versus plastics
🔧 Attack on Toys: Mod Builder & Mod Tester also updated to 4.08
- Limit Cowboy Windmill spawn
🔧 Save Data Transfer is Missing FIXED 🔧
• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/
• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/Player_Data/
• Please do BACKUP your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly
~Thank you so much for all the supports! See you in the next contents update!!!
