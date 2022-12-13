The Closed Beta for Kickstarter backers is live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Since the Kickstarter campaign ended I've been doing various bits of work behind the scenes so that I can run a Closed Beta in parallel with the existing public demo. That's now all working, and I've added three extra levels to the Closed Beta for you to get your teeth into.

The Closed Beta is only accessible to players who backed at The Beta tier or higher. If that's you, I'll be in touch shortly with details of how to access the beta branch of the Playtest version of Hexahedra.

I'm excited to see what solutions you come up with to the new levels - the stats server is ready to collect all the results!

Thanks for all your support in making the Kickstarter campaign a success!