0.10.04 InDev Patch

0.10.04
- Fixed being unable to pause when exiting the UB40 application without signing on or off
- Fixed “get well soon” car having snow on it during winter
- Fixed left UI arrow being hard to select on some furniture catalogue bubbles
- Fixed unclaimed invalidity benefits doubling each day
- Fixed hammer being able to remove caravan plasterboard
- Fixed loan payback not working on retirement UI screen
- Removed “long weight” post
- Fixed issue where Tamsin would blame player if someone else damaged her wall
- Fixed issue that could compress the Status UI
- Can now place consumables inside furniture such as fridges and cupboards
- Placed consumables are now saved and loaded
- Freezer segment of the fridge now produces cold air
- Fixed descriptive text on Windows page of the Building Supplies catalogue
- Updated furniture collisions to support consumable placement
- Fixed players being accused of benefits fraud for sitting on toilet while signed on
- Fixed issue where players watching tv then triggering the postal delivery could get soft-locked
- Fixed ordering IQ’ERE wall drawers delivering ground mounted drawers
- Fixed Harold luxurious carpet being incorrectly mislabelled as green to gold
- Tamsin now appropriately responds to players who attack her
- Fixed spelling mistake “sweatness” to “sweetness”
- Fixed caravan potentially being locked when player exits jail
- Post delivered to caravan while player being freed from jail
- Fixed furniture placement issues within the caravan
- Fixed spelling issue with windows description “are” to “our”
- Fixed tool tip UI not always fading away
- Fixed issue with caravan shower plasterboard not saving
- Added ability to retire allowing players to hit the end-game screen and live in their property
- Added end-game outro screen
- Fixed Harold’s catalogue toilet seat naming issues
- Fixed Harold’s catalogue large picture frame naming issues
- Fixed Harold’s catalogue sink frame naming issues
- Fixed small blue curtain UI incorrectly using the black icon
- Fixed Harold’s curtain’s opening too wide for certain sizes
This update is currently only available in the InDev branch.
Main features are introducing the Retirement option from Mitchell's catalogue, which will enable living in the property you've built and also enable the "end game" screen. There's also a bunch of fixes. Once this version enters the main branch, the game can be considered Beta. Upon entering Beta phase of development, we'll now be focusing on bug fixes, localisation, controller support, achievements and finally adding in a credits screen.
Cheers,
Greg
