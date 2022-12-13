0.10.04 InDev Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.10.04

Fixed being unable to pause when exiting the UB40 application without signing on or off

Fixed “get well soon” car having snow on it during winter

Fixed left UI arrow being hard to select on some furniture catalogue bubbles

Fixed unclaimed invalidity benefits doubling each day

Fixed hammer being able to remove caravan plasterboard

Fixed loan payback not working on retirement UI screen

Removed “long weight” post

Fixed issue where Tamsin would blame player if someone else damaged her wall

Fixed issue that could compress the Status UI

Can now place consumables inside furniture such as fridges and cupboards

Placed consumables are now saved and loaded

Freezer segment of the fridge now produces cold air

Fixed descriptive text on Windows page of the Building Supplies catalogue

Updated furniture collisions to support consumable placement

Fixed players being accused of benefits fraud for sitting on toilet while signed on

Fixed issue where players watching tv then triggering the postal delivery could get soft-locked

Fixed ordering IQ’ERE wall drawers delivering ground mounted drawers

Fixed Harold luxurious carpet being incorrectly mislabelled as green to gold

Tamsin now appropriately responds to players who attack her

Fixed spelling mistake “sweatness” to “sweetness”

Fixed caravan potentially being locked when player exits jail

Post delivered to caravan while player being freed from jail

Fixed furniture placement issues within the caravan

Fixed spelling issue with windows description “are” to “our”

Fixed tool tip UI not always fading away

Fixed issue with caravan shower plasterboard not saving

Added ability to retire allowing players to hit the end-game screen and live in their property

Added end-game outro screen

Fixed Harold’s catalogue toilet seat naming issues

Fixed Harold’s catalogue large picture frame naming issues

Fixed Harold’s catalogue sink frame naming issues

Fixed small blue curtain UI incorrectly using the black icon

Fixed Harold’s curtain’s opening too wide for certain sizes

This update is currently only available in the InDev branch.

Main features are introducing the Retirement option from Mitchell's catalogue, which will enable living in the property you've built and also enable the "end game" screen. There's also a bunch of fixes. Once this version enters the main branch, the game can be considered Beta. Upon entering Beta phase of development, we'll now be focusing on bug fixes, localisation, controller support, achievements and finally adding in a credits screen.

Cheers,

Greg