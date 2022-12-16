Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Steam Version Patch 1.0.3

A patch update for the Steam version of Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness was released today. Please update the game to apply the patch. The contents of Patch 1.0.3 are as follows:

• Balance adjustments made to enemy spawn locations/rates.

• Mouse configuration settings were made possible and default settings were adjusted.

• An issue wherein attacks were not hitting the enemy was fixed.

• An issue caused by disposing of items while crouching was fixed.

• A portion of quick-time event scenes requiring a timed button press have been adjusted to alleviate difficulty.

• An issue in “DEEP IN ABYSS” mode wherein the same ending is displayed has been fixed.

• An issue wherein the “Gas Spore” effects did not expire has been fixed.

• The recipe for “Mustard Steamed Bun” has been adjusted.

• Text issues were fixed.

• Other fine adjustment and miscellaneous bug fixes were made.