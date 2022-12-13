Tiny Football patch update (v0.0.3)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

Another update (v0.0.3) with the following features/fixes:

Team/ player editor. This allows edits to team names and colours. Player editor allows name changes, hair/skin colour changes and change club and add to national squads.

Save line-up between matches in tournament/season

Goal banner animation during matches

Add slight angle to long kicks to make scoring from range not so easy

Slight enhancements to dribbling with more "dribble kicks" when opponent closes in. Allows player in possession to run with a little more pace.

As always, please let me know what your thoughts are of the new features and bug fixes. Be sure to report any issues too if encountered.

Thanks again for all your feedback so far.