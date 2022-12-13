Update 0.0.111 - Capturable Buildings

Greetings everyone, here is the patch note for our newest update, 0.0.111. It introduces the oil pumpjack as a building to capture on the map, as well as destructible obstacles for heavy units to crush. Alongside it comes 12 bug fixes and improvements.

Update 0.0.111 fixes and improves the following reported issues:

Map buildings introduced to Goldhorn, consisting of an oil extraction pumpjack which gives a steady income to the player that has captured it. Standard infantry unit such as the Vanguard and Guerilla Soldier are able to capture them.

Capturing buildings now changes its color and ownership, as well as update the map of players having vision over the building.

Heavy vehicles such as the Monarch are now able to crush certain obstacles to gain access.

Stormrunner Bunker function improved with "eject all occupant" button and "eject single unit" function.

Selling buildings did not work as intended in multiplayer. This has been fixed.

Production time text for some units did not display properly and has been corrected.

Some units were able to move over water, this has been fixed.

Cranes spawning during construction sequence no longer cause buildings to appear raised above the ground.

Buildings were able to be sold multiple times before, this has been corrected.

Selling process of buildings is now visible to all players having vision over the area.

FPS drop when some buildings were completed has been investigated and resolved.

Placement collision bounds for buildings has been increased to prevent overlap.

Cursor and selection drag box have been realigned to prevent confusion.

Thank you again for keeping up with the development of Commanding Nations, and as always you can report any bugs you find, add any balancing/gameplay idea you may have or see which issues are being worked on for our next update over at our website; [feedback.sevenvolts.io](feedback.sevenvolts.io)