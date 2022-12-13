Mod.io and Survival Improvements update!

Hello Riftbreakers!

After a period of intense testing on the experimental branch, the latest update for the Riftbreaker is now live!

This update is very important for modders, as it adds support for Mod.io - a 3rd party mod hosting service. Mod.io is integrated in the same way as Steam Workshop - you can access it in-game through the Mods menu. Once Mod.io is populated with user-generated content you will start seeing mods from that site on the available mods list. The Riftbreaker World Editor Suite is getting an update that will allow mod creators to upload their mods to both Steam and Mod.io.

Adding mod.io support is an important step, as it will allow non-Steam users to participate in the modding scene. We strongly encourage you to experiment with this platform and upload your mods there. All feedback when it comes to this integration is crucial to us.

The changes that are likely to have the most significant impact on your gameplay experience are the additional hard and brutal difficulty waves that were added to the Desert, Acid, and Magma biomes in Survival Mode. The two higher difficulty modes for these biomes were not quite on par with Jungle and Metallic Valley regarding the power level. With the addition of the new waves, all biomes should now be challenging on the hard difficulty and really demanding on brutal.

This patch also fixes several crash bugs and other errors that you pointed us toward in your reports. Thank you for that.

Changes

Mod.io modding integration added. This service allows you to upload and install mods using the mod.io website and through the in-game interface in the Mods menu. This service is implemented in a similar way as Steam Workshop. This will enable users from platforms other than Steam to access mods.

HBAO improvements incoming! Our old SSAO was running at 720p res, which didn't yield great results. The new HBAO utilizes adaptive resolution (and a few tweaks), resulting in a much greater quality-to-performance ratio. If you don't use raytracing, you should see a noticeable difference in the ambient occlusion quality after this patch.

New Hard and Brutal difficulty balancing in Survival Mode on the Acidic Plains, Radioactive Desert, and Volcanic Area biomes. They are much more difficult now. You have been warned! (Feedback will be much appreciated)

Added Acidic Plains biome alpha and ultra attack waves for survival mode.

Added Radioactive Desert biome alpha and ultra attack waves for survival mode.

Added Volcanic Area survival mode alpha and ultra waves.

Enabled difficulty-specific final attack waves in the survival game mode in the Acid, Magma, and Desert biomes.

Enabled difficulty-specific regular attack waves in the survival game mode in the Acid, Magma, and Desert biomes.

Added wave spawn markers in multiple desert biome attack waves, which were previously missing.

Added some acid biome attack wave spawn markers, which were previously missing.

Added additional safe mode localization strings.

Reduced sound volume for some buildings in 'working' state.

Added a popup informing players about the modding feature's Terms of Service.

Enabled wave spawn markers in all jungle biome attack waves.

Added IsHardcoreModeEnabled() for modding purposes.

Text search in the mods menu is will now work with partial inputs, e.g. typing in 'rocks' will make the 'Destructible Rocks' mod show up. The end results still depend on the Steam Workshop/Mod.io backend, so your mileage may vary.

Fixes

Fixed a crash that occurred when performing a Power Jump skill.

Removed unnecessary button from the Tower Ammo Factory action menu.

Fixed a crash that occurred when building the Planetary Scanner before researching it (through cheats).

Mini Miners no longer keep working indefinitely after leaving them behind on an Outpost.

Fixed a missing header on the Sentry Turret entity.

Prevent building overlap by making sure that the grid culler nodes are populated after building spawn.

Research Screen: fixed a research tooltip when the subspecies field is empty.

Buildings should now connect to pipes in a proper way.

Safe Mode now ignores any startup commands and launches the game in an intended way, with the safest values possible.

Fixed random crashes that occurred during loading

Increased the limit of world entities from 300.000 to 1.000.000.

Fixed a crash in the InventorySystem.

Fixed Day Only/Night Only time of day modes in Custom Difficulties.

Fixed the appearance of the seasonal event popup.

Fixed a crash when stereo files were used for spatial sound on multichannel (e.g., 5.1/7.1) systems.

Fixed FSR 2.1 ghosting effect on DirectX 11.

Fixed a bug that caused players not to get AI cores back after selling a damaged defensive tower.

Fixed building selector size bug that occurred after jumping to another biome through the Orbital Scanner action menu.

Fixed a crash in DiscoverableSystem.

Fixed unsynchronized access to audio sources that caused crashes.

Fixed a bug that caused players not to get AI cores back after selling a damaged defensive tower.

Fixed multiple issues with multiple mod providers support.

Fixed errors and glitches in the Mods menu related to disabling and enabling mods.

Fixes multiple crash bugs and other minor errors.

EXOR Studios