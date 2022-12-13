Reduced rotate speed of enemy missiles
Increased the speed of enemy missiles
Reduced the time of life of enemy missiles
Increased the buff of capacitors that reduce heat from laser weapon shots to 25% (it is possible to exceed 100% and cool the reactor)
Reduced the frequency and weight of the "Avoid" command
Decreased boss "Snakehead" beam power
Increased mech energy shield strength
Doubled the heat from enemy energy attacks
Doubled heat from recharging the energy shield
Reduced the strength of the glow from shots
The time between shots now added to the reload time of the red type weapon for the rocket barrage program
Resistance to external heating of the reactor now protects it from energy attacks of enemies
Added a processor program to disable weapon reloading when the reactor temperature is above 85%
Changed processor programs' cost
Added stability reduction to 0 after overheating
Added display of the name of the terrain on the map in the mode of showing types of terrain
Added recoil impact when firing a white-type weapon
Added research selection animation
Added research selection sound
Added component done animation in the day summary window
Added a minor light flash of welding when installing components, wires
Minor wall rendering optimizations
Fixed the display of the number of programs on the mech card
Fixed firing while running out of ammo while queued to reload
Fixed display of ordered armor components in the day summary window
Fixed a bug with the amount of ordered armor
If your saves are not working correctly, use oneversionback branch.
Icons in your components' order may be displayed wrong for items from the old save. It will go away after the component is done
Changed files in this update