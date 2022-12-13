Reduced rotate speed of enemy missiles

Increased the speed of enemy missiles

Reduced the time of life of enemy missiles

Increased the buff of capacitors that reduce heat from laser weapon shots to 25% (it is possible to exceed 100% and cool the reactor)

Reduced the frequency and weight of the "Avoid" command

Decreased boss "Snakehead" beam power

Increased mech energy shield strength

Doubled the heat from enemy energy attacks

Doubled heat from recharging the energy shield

Reduced the strength of the glow from shots

The time between shots now added to the reload time of the red type weapon for the rocket barrage program

Resistance to external heating of the reactor now protects it from energy attacks of enemies

Added a processor program to disable weapon reloading when the reactor temperature is above 85%

Changed processor programs' cost

Added stability reduction to 0 after overheating

Added display of the name of the terrain on the map in the mode of showing types of terrain

Added recoil impact when firing a white-type weapon

Added research selection animation

Added research selection sound

Added component done animation in the day summary window

Added a minor light flash of welding when installing components, wires

Minor wall rendering optimizations

Fixed the display of the number of programs on the mech card

Fixed firing while running out of ammo while queued to reload

Fixed display of ordered armor components in the day summary window

Fixed a bug with the amount of ordered armor

If your saves are not working correctly, use oneversionback branch.

Icons in your components' order may be displayed wrong for items from the old save. It will go away after the component is done