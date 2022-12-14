Winter in NosTale

As you know, winter can get cold and uncomfortable. But not in your favourite game! In NosTale, you can expect lots of exciting events that you can hugely benefit from. You can look forward to a number of events such as our Winter Raids, special quests, awesome gifts and much more:

Ends: 18th January at 9:00 AM (CET)

Winter Raids

Raid Against Maru the Millennial Tiger

Challenge Maru and his followers in the raid! Just use Maru’s Raid Seal to take him on. If you beat the raid, you’ll be rewarded with his special Tiger Chest, which might contain the ‘Doppelgänger’ title as well as the Completion Gemstone Random Box.

Note: You can neither make yourself invisible, nor summon miniatures as Jajamaru in this raid.

Snowman Raid

Take revenge on the snow monster for the Vikings – grab your friends and bring the heat to the wicked snowman! In reward for beating this exciting raid, you’ll earn a raid box containing specialist partner cards, the ‘Sleepy Head’ title and other wintry event items.

Winter Quests

Daily Quests

Searching for the Siblings’ Mother

Save the Siblings

Need Sesame Oil

You can earn Maru’s Raid Seal and Brass Coins as your reward for completing the daily quests.

Event Quest

In these quests you can talk to the Wanderer NPC to exchange Brass Coins for the Wanderer’s Chest and the wonderful items hidden inside.

Red Bean Rice Cakes and Sesame Oil

Collect Red Bean Rice Cakes and Sesame Oil by hunting monsters, then exchange the items for a reward or use them yourself. The cakes restore you and your NosMate’s HP and MP, while the Sesame Oil is useful in the raid.

Daily Quests from Six NPCs in NosVille

Meet good and evil reindeer, let the bells ring out, watch how scarves are made from magical wool and knitting needles, and much more. Collect colourful stockings for completing quests and exchange them for a Christmas Gift Box.

Happy New Year… Literally!

Collect golden letters (H, A, P, Y) and white letters (N, E, W, Y, A, R) that are dropped by monsters. Once you have enough to spell the words HAPPY NEW YEAR, you can exchange them for a Happy New Year Box and/or a Happy New Year Golden Box. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a Movement Scroll, fancy costumes, or a variety of fireworks inside.

Winter Surprises

Magic Sleigh with Red-Nosed Reindeer

Santa Claus has something very special in store for you. In exchange for a Red-nosed Reindeer Bead (available from quests and the Winter Event raids listed below) and a sleigh, Santa Claus will build a super-fast Magic Sleigh with Red-Nosed Reindeer for you.

Specialist Partners

With Maru’s Specialist Partner Card you can transform Tom and Kliff into the Millennial Tiger. With the second Specialist Partner Card ‘Maru in Mother’s Fur’, you can transform Tom and Kliff into a tiger disguised as the siblings’ caring mother. As a tiger, each partner has three razor-sharp skills: Hi-yah!, Spin Up, and Tiger Power.

Holiday Offers in the NosMall

Winter items and Christmassy surprises await you in the NosMall – including a festive Miniland decoration!

Wishing you a wonderful winter season!

The NosTale Team