Thanks for Playing FreakOut! Small Bug Fixes #7

Thanks for playing freakout! Here are some common bugs fixed in the game and a few minor improvements in the game as requested by users in our discord server. Kindly let me know if you are facing any issues with the game by writing it on our discord server.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wDtMXBmC9K

Fixed Door collision issue

Improved Ai

Fixed Principal stuck at doors

Fixed principal losing player immediately

Improved Ai patrol and player detection

Thanks for your interest in our game!

Have a great day and Stay Safe!

~Janner (Developer)