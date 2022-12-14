Version 2.20.0 - FESTIVE SEASON '22, NEW 2000 GT-R, SHELBY MUSTANG, & BODYKITS!

HO HO HO DRIFTERS, FESTIVE SEASON IS UPON US! 🎄🎄🎄 Exclusive holiday content for Xmas ‘22 with dashing NEW challenges, alloys, and more! We’re jingling ALL your bells with NEW cars here, there, EVERYWHERE for Update 2.20.0! Get excited for the E92 and JZX100 bodykits, as well as 2 NEW car releases – NISSAN R29 and Jonathan Nerren’s Mustang!

FESTIVE SEASON 2022!



It’s the most wonderful time of the year… We’re blessing your holiday season with our annual Advent Calendar challenges AND a whole separate Holiday-exclusive sponsortree with more unpredictable lines. Paintshop getting spoilt with 2022 Xmas themed stickerpacks and don’t worry – We heard y’all LOUD and CLEAR during Halloween; NEW Festive Alloys just in time for Xmas!

NEW NISSAN 2000 GT-R!



What’s it like having a piece of history in your garage? Introducing one of the first performance-bred Skyline GT-Rs, you simply cannot deny the timeless design and sheer competition it upheld during its Japan touring race era. Have a taste of the 70s with the classic two-door NISSAN 2000 GT-R now!

NEW JONATHAN NERREN MUSTANG – 2017 SHELBY TRIBUTE STREET CAR!



How often do you get to see two motorsport legends in the same sentence – Let’s get a bit of commotion going for North Carolina-based FD Pro-Driver Jonathan Nerren and his weathered race livery for the Carroll Shelby Tribute Mustang! We know y’all have been asking for more ‘stangs, so here’s the first in our pipeline!

P.S Will Nerren finally get his Speedy Gonzales in-game title? (We’ll have to find out in our next Twitch stream!)

NEW BODYKITS – E92 & JZX100!



No explanation needed – Grab your brushes NOW, we just added NEW stock bodykits for our cult-favorite cars, the BMW E92 and Toyota Chaser JZX100!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Optimised store panel UI loading times

Fixed multiple matchmaking issues – Rematch responsiveness and flow, DQ and timeout notifications

Lobby UI fixes and adjustments

& More quality-of-life improvements!

What an absolute wild ride 2022 has been drifters.

From everyone here at Grease Monkey Games, a massive thank you to another year of ever-growing support and love for Torque Drift, and for our new, upcoming title: Torque Drift 2!

Torque Drift would not be where it is right now without its loud, vibrant community (YEP YOU!), and we are ready to kick off 2023 with more player-feedback oriented features, solutions, improvements, exciting new car releases, drivers, and more!

Happy Holidays everyone, stay safe and we’ll see you in the new year!

– Torque Drift Team