With the second hotfix we tracked down what was causing the launching issues some of you experienced and fixed them. The game would not fall back to DX11 as required by your GPU.

Also, if you have run into the issue of way too many customers preordering your cars, creating years of wait time, yeah... that is now fixed and working as intended: low-prestige cars will not generate long wait lists, while high-prestige cars certainly can.

LCV4.2.39 Hotfix Changes

Fixed game not using correct fallback to DX11 when required

Fixed some DLSS settings from not saving correctly

Fixed lua error occurring with very narrow tyres

Fixed minimum seat row body filter not working

Fixed delivery delays not affecting car desirability, giving "infinite" preorders

Fixed crash on markets screen, when selecting desirability on a new campaign start

Disabling UI Blur setting now drastically improves main menu performance

We're keeping an eye on all your reports of issues, of course! More fixes coming this and next week before we wrap up for the year.

Cheers!