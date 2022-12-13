 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 13 December 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.13.2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.13.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on December 13, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
12/13 23:00 - 12/14 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

  1. Winter Lobby Theme Change
  2. Christmans Court update
  3. Battle Pass 2022 Winter Part 1
    4/ Christmas Zombie Arcade Mode
  4. Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Event
  5. Joy Full Fundraise Campaign with Plan International

[Bug Fix]

  1. Fresh Meat Backpack location issue during MVP scene
  2. Check Reward Button is missing when you focus Job list
  3. Line up dismiss pop-up is shown when you move back to the lobby from FS village for the first time
  4. Occasionally, Intensive status or outfit is not given when you upgrade character to P6

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

