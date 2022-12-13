Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.13.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10135248 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on December 13, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

Maintenance Duration:

12/13 23:00 - 12/14 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

Winter Lobby Theme Change Christmans Court update Battle Pass 2022 Winter Part 1

4/ Christmas Zombie Arcade Mode Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Event Joy Full Fundraise Campaign with Plan International

[Bug Fix]

Fresh Meat Backpack location issue during MVP scene Check Reward Button is missing when you focus Job list Line up dismiss pop-up is shown when you move back to the lobby from FS village for the first time Occasionally, Intensive status or outfit is not given when you upgrade character to P6

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding