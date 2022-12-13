 Skip to content

Space Wreck update for 13 December 2022

Patch 1.2.9 - Windowed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bringing you another round of fixes and even an improvement!

  • Added windowed mode to the options. It toggles fullscreen and allows you to resize the game window however you like.
  • Support weird resolutions. The main menu now will support even very stretched proportions.
  • Fix the inaccessible BACK button in options on certain aspect ratios.
  • Hero & companions will keep their respective locations on load.
  • Add custom dialog for hostage crisis in case the player has managed to disarm the perp.

Thank you for playing the game and being patient with bugs!

Have a nice day!

Changed files in this update

