Patch 1.2.9 - Windowed

Share · View all patches · Build 10135111 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Bringing you another round of fixes and even an improvement!

Added windowed mode to the options. It toggles fullscreen and allows you to resize the game window however you like.

Support weird resolutions. The main menu now will support even very stretched proportions.

Fix the inaccessible BACK button in options on certain aspect ratios.

Hero & companions will keep their respective locations on load.

Add custom dialog for hostage crisis in case the player has managed to disarm the perp.

Thank you for playing the game and being patient with bugs!

Have a nice day!