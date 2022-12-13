Patch 1.2.9 - Windowed

Bringing you another round of fixes and even an improvement!
- Added windowed mode to the options. It toggles fullscreen and allows you to resize the game window however you like.
- Support weird resolutions. The main menu now will support even very stretched proportions.
- Fix the inaccessible BACK button in options on certain aspect ratios.
- Hero & companions will keep their respective locations on load.
- Add custom dialog for hostage crisis in case the player has managed to disarm the perp.
Thank you for playing the game and being patient with bugs!
Have a nice day!
