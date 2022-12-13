Development Status Report on Craftopia's Seamless World Update for December

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Craftopia. This is the development status report on Craftopia's Seamless World Update!

▼ Current Development Status

• Improving the Combat Experiences

As we stated in the announcements before, we've worked on "Improvement on combat and enemies' AI" in November.

"Goblin", the enemy that you have faced again and again in Craftopia.

We redefined them from scratch, along with the changes to the combat system, to provide you with better playing experiences!



Goblins will inspect us to decide whether they will attack.

Don't underestimate them; they will get closer little by little to attack at unexpected moments, surround you with the tremendous amount of Goblins, light torches at night, or use those torches to set you on fire...





Not just the combat element of Goblins, we've added some exciting features to the race of Goblin because we're respecting them as one race in the world of Craftopia.

You can get to know how they're living by carefully looking at them during combat or sneaking them without being seen.

Of course, we're working on other enemies and bosses as well! You may see them in the next development status report!

We'll keep you updated by posting the development status report; please stay tuned!

Thank you for your continued support!

Craftopia Development Team