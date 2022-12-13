 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Craftopia update for 13 December 2022

Development Status Report on Craftopia's Seamless World Update for December

Share · View all patches · Build 10134986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Craftopia. This is the development status report on Craftopia's Seamless World Update!

▼ Current Development Status
• Improving the Combat Experiences
As we stated in the announcements before, we've worked on "Improvement on combat and enemies' AI" in November.

"Goblin", the enemy that you have faced again and again in Craftopia.
We redefined them from scratch, along with the changes to the combat system, to provide you with better playing experiences!

Goblins will inspect us to decide whether they will attack.
Don't underestimate them; they will get closer little by little to attack at unexpected moments, surround you with the tremendous amount of Goblins, light torches at night, or use those torches to set you on fire...

Not just the combat element of Goblins, we've added some exciting features to the race of Goblin because we're respecting them as one race in the world of Craftopia.
You can get to know how they're living by carefully looking at them during combat or sneaking them without being seen.

Of course, we're working on other enemies and bosses as well! You may see them in the next development status report!

We'll keep you updated by posting the development status report; please stay tuned!

Thank you for your continued support!

Craftopia Development Team

Changed depots in private_dev branch

View more data in app history for build 10134986
Craftopia Windows64 Depot 1307551
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link