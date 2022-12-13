 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Upgrade update for 13 December 2022

1.0.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10134934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature:
Added starting option "Factions counter-attack during war". If disabled, factions will not create new ships and will not attack player sectors.
Made possible to switch the faction counter-attack mode during the game (F3 window).

Added warning that the peaceful mode was disabled during selection of starting options.
Added more battery capacity to Kinetic Fighter T4 blueprint.
Stopped camera movements in main menu when options window or game start window is active.

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link