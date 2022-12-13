New feature:

Added starting option "Factions counter-attack during war". If disabled, factions will not create new ships and will not attack player sectors.

Made possible to switch the faction counter-attack mode during the game (F3 window).

Added warning that the peaceful mode was disabled during selection of starting options.

Added more battery capacity to Kinetic Fighter T4 blueprint.

Stopped camera movements in main menu when options window or game start window is active.