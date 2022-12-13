Dragon and Home Update Announcement Ver. 1.0.32

Update Time：Dec. 12. 2022

Jingling! It is again December!

Now begins the holiday season, something we’ve all been waiting a whole year for!

Winter Star Celebrations. Behold! The Holiday Season!

The Winter Stars shine brightly again in the northern skies, signaling the start of the Winter Star Festival.

Dear Adventurer, please immerse yourselve in all the festivities in this event.

Time of Event: From Date of Update to Jan. 9th 2023

1). Izan’s Festival Quest

In order for the adventurers to fully immerse themselves into the holiday spirit,

Izan has prepared a lot of daily quests.

1.Enjoy Delicious Ginger Bread Together

Experience the quest “Festivities and Sharing”and obtain the Ginger Bread House.



Use the Ginger Bread House on a player in begging emote and both of you will obtain a piece of delicious ginger bread.



There is a chance for a Winter Star Celebration Hat (With randomized colors) to spawn on the player’s head upon consuming the ginger bread.



2. The Mysterious Courier From Winter Star Santa

Winter Star Santa had all the gifts prepared, and is in need of a courier for his quest.

That courier would be YOU, Adventurer.

Take a letter and click on the mail box on another player’s Home Domain. Upon completion, the Winter Star Santa will send a festival mail to these mail boxes.

*You may only use the letter on the same private domain once per day.

Upon completion of this quest, you can obtain the Winter Star Mystery Realm Pass.

*You may also exchange Winter Star Mystery Realm Pass at Izan’s Winter Star Festival Shop for limited quantities.



3. Romantic Kiss Under The Mistletoe

Complete the festival quest, Live Long And Prosper, by doing an emote with a friend under the Hanging Mistletoe.

2). Prepare The Winter Star Stockings

When you are busy running errands for Izan throughout the Winter Star Festival Season,

you can obtain rewards such as Winter Star Stockings.

Remember to hang these up on your wall, they’ll turn into Filled Winter Star Stockings after the 24th of December.

*If you take down those stockings after the event is finished, you will get nothing from them.

You may obtain the following rewards from the Winter Star Stockings:

Pinkstars / Mistletoe Sprig / Advanced Vigor Potion / Iron Ore / Cotton / Furhide

3). Snow Monsters To Keep You Busy During The Festival

The infamous Krampus is usually sealed away by the sun. Now during this time of the year when the sun is the weakest, he breaks out of the seal and is now poised for some despicable deeds.

Stand together, Adventurers! Defeat Krampus along with his evil kin and save the Winter Star Festival!

The normal Mystery Realm that Krampus Younglings dwell can be entered from the Winter Star Tree located in the village at Breeze Plain.

You may enter this dungeon once per day to defeat Krampus Youngling and obtain experience, currency, as well as regular equipment.





The Hard Mystery Realm where Krampus dwells is located at the Winter Star Tree in the Snow Village inside Chant Forest. Only parties of 1-5 players may enter at a time.

Entrance to this Hard Mystery Realm will cost you 1 Mystery Realm Pass.





Clearing this hard dungeon grants a chance of obtaining blue or purple quality gear such as the Winter Star Wand as well as the Winter Star Tome.





4). Set Up Your Winter Star Home!

You can craft all types of home furnishing items from collected event material, the Mistletoe Sprig (Acquired through completing Winter Star Mystery Realms).

In order to craft the furnishings, you need to first unlock Basic Carpenter II. The recipes can be exchanged at Izan’s Winter Star Store using event currency, Fir Twigs.

To obtain Fir Twigs: Complete Event Quests.

(Certain rare furnishing items can be found in rewards from Winter Star Mystery Realms or Winter Star Store exchange.)

List of All Winter Star Themed Furnishing Items:



5). Festival Special Sail Boat

We have also added 3 variants of Winter Star Festival themed sail boats, they can be crafted in the related crafting bench.

Their recipes can be unlocked through Winter Star Store exchange.

6). Winter Star Themed Clothing

We are bringing back the Winter Star themed outfits for a limited time only, snatch them at the store if you missed them last time!



Changelog

Adjustments To Public Home Level

We have added more levels and tuned down required activity score for leveling.

After this update,

Level 1 and 2 public home will now be Level 4;

Level 3 and 4 public home will now be level 8.

After this update, Home Quests will display their rewarded activity score in the description upon completion.

**

Temporary Snow Scenery During Winter Star Festival**

Enjoy the view! And have fun!



You Can Now Actively Level Up Your Public Home Level

As long as you have accumulated sufficient activity score, you can level up your home yourselve, as opposed to waiting for the system to passively level up your home.

Leveling up will deduct an amount of Shadow Dragonite and clear your activity score.

Block Space Adjustments

The core area of teleport platform is adjusted to 16*16， The outer block will be the public block

After the adjust of home block，the property of original public block remains, and the new unlocked block defaults to an unallocated block

Other Adjustments

Shadow Dragonite cost of co-build home has been adjusted from 5000 to 2000, you will obtain a Level 1 Home after co-building.

We have also reinstated Move Domain function.

Adjustments to Mounts

We have raised the upper daily XP limit for your mount younglings, now it is easier for them to reach their level cap.

We have reduced mount stamina cost for sprinting.

Other Adjustments

Optimizations:

Tuned down thunder sound effects.

Optimized hints for daily quests.

Lowered weekly quest completion difficulty.

It is no longer possible to delete mails with attachments.

Bug Fixes:

NPCs that are killed by fire DoT damage no longer have their HP bar stuck.

Fixed the description when making tossed salad.

Fixed the issue preventing the item from being returned to player inventory after digging up a Halloween Pumpkin Lantern.

Fixed the issue causing snow flake decor to be knocked off by other blocks.