12.13.2022 Patch Notes!! (Christmas is Here!!)

Patch Notes Optimization and Bugs



Patch Notes Optimization and Bugs

Fixed a bug about MYST – Advanced Gear Mod not opening.



Event Content Updates

5-Shot for December has been updated



Cash Shop Update

Snowday Weapons and Gears

Happy Holidays! Check out these new weapons and gears for Christmas!

MYST – Snowday Gear

MYST - Snowday Gear x1

MYST - Snowday Gear x7

MYST Snowday Gear x15

What’s Inside?



Snowday Vest

Protection - 38%

Speed - 15%

Sprint Stamina - 19%



Snowday Beanie

Protects from Fire - 26%

Headshot Protection - 57%

Protects from Flash - 42%

Speed - 14%

Sprint Stamina - 24



Snowday Stockings

Slot – 4

MYST – Snowday Weapon

Snowday Weapon Package (1Days)

Snowday Weapon Package (7Days)

Snowday Weapon Package (30Days)

Snowday Weapon Package (90Days)

Snowday Weapon Package (Perm)

What’s Inside?



Snowday AK-74U

Damage - 48

Weight - 11

Fire Rate - 272

Accuracy - 62

Recoil Control - 38

Range - 3800

Max Ammo -30

Remaining Ammo - 90



Snowday M6A2

Damage - 46

Weight - 11

Fire Rate - 294

Accuracy - 73

Recoil Control - 17

Range - 3900

Max Ammo - 35

Remaining Ammo - 105



Snowday PP-2000

Damage - 33

Weight - 5

Fire Rate - 375

Accuracy - 70

Recoil Control - 35

Range - 2350

Max Ammo - 25

Remaining Ammo - 100

Set Effects

Added new Special Bullet MOD



We have added a new type of MOD called Holy Bullets in the shop.

Item store resale

MYST-Lightning (x1)

MYST-Lightning (x7)

MYST-Lightning (x15)

Lionheart Package (Permanent)

Nevada Lobo Package (Permanent)

Tempest Aviator Package (Permanent)

Max Set Package (Permanent)

Cyborg Ingram Package

Roaring Dragon Package (Perm)

Reindeer Horns (1 Day)

Reindeer Horns (7 Days)

Reindeer Horns (30 Days)

Reindeer Horns (90 Days)

Reindeer Horns (Perm)

Reindeer Backpack (1 Day)

Reindeer Backpack (7 Day)

Reindeer Backpack (30 Day)

Reindeer Backpack (90 Day)

Reindeer Backpack (Perm)

Reindeer Mask (1 Day)

Reindeer Mask (7 Days)

Reindeer Mask (30 Days)

Reindeer Mask (90 Days)

Reindeer Mask (Perm)

Christmas mine in the box (1 Day)

Christmas mine in the box (7 Days)

Christmas mine in the box (30 Days)

Christmas mine in the box (90 Days)

Christmas mine in the box (Perm)

Candy Cane Club (1 Day)

Candy Cane Club (7 Days)

Candy Cane Club (30 Days)

Candy Cane Club (90 Days)

Candy Cane Club (Perm)

Toy Gun (1 Day)

Toy Gun (7 Days)

Toy Gun (30 Days)

Toy Gun (90 Days)

Squirt Gun (1 Day)

Squirt Gun (7 Days)

Squirt Gun (30 Days)

Squirt Gun (90 Days)

XMAS Swag: Sweater Set Package (Green)

XMAS Swag: Sweater Set Package (Black)

XMAS Swag: Sweater Set Package (Red)

Snowman Head (1 Day)

Snowman Head (7 Days)

Snowman Head (30 Days)

Snowman Head (90 Days)

Snowman Head (Perm)

Red Nose (1 Day)

Red Nose (7 Days)

Red Nose (30 Days)

Red Nose (90 Days)

Red Nose (Perm)

MYST-Barrage x1

Myst-Infinity x1

Asuka L96A1 Super-Magnum (1 Day)

Asuka L96A1 Super-Magnum (7 Days)

Asuka L96A1 Super-Magnum (30 Day)

Asuka L96A1 Super-Magnum (90 Day)

Myst-Eternity Cosmetic x1

Winter2022 Package (7 Days)

Winter2022 Package (30 Days)

Winter2022 Package (60 Days)

Winter2022 Package (90 Days)

Winter2022 Package (Perm)

MYST - Arctic x1

MYST - Arctic x7

MYST - Arctic x15

Player Name Change

Player Name Color Change 7 days

Player Name Color Change 30 days

Player Name Color Change Permanent

Ultimate Weapon Renewal Kit 15

Ultimate Weapon Renewal Kit 30

Ultimate Weapon Renewal Kit *50

MYST-Tarot x1

MYST-Tarot x7

MYST-Tarot x15