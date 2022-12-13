 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 13 December 2022

V 0.9511 Updates

13 December 2022

Bug fixes:
-Fixed the problem that the 4th level carving could not be generated correctly under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the problem that the UI of character HP remained in other interfaces under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the problem that uncommon weapons would produce charm slots under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the problem that the advanced version of accessory "Golden Mask" would be triggered with wrong condition;
-Fixed the problem that the tablet "Sanguine Rage" would be triggered incorrectly with new skin;
-Fixed the problem that the tablet "Elite Training" does not work against the beetle priests;
-Fixed some wrong descriptions of new skins' skills;

