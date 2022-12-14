SQUAD HOTFIX 4.1 RELEASE NOTES

Attention Squaddies,

Squad Hotfix 4.1 is now live! It focuses on fixing a few issues that came with the PLA faction, some drought on a few maps (water refusing to appear), and an update of the SDK to 4.1.

Check out all the list of changes below:

General Bug Fixes

Fixed a server crash related to EOS

Fixed a client crash related to EOS

Removed the shovel from the PLA squad lead crewman kit

Fixed an issue where the gunner would be kicked out of the ZSL10 if the vehicle entered the water

Fixed an issue where drivers of the ZBL08 and ZSL10 could be killed by explosive rounds hitting the front side of the vehicle

Fixed an issue with turret armor values on the ZTZ99AFixed an issue with un-ready weapon animations for the DZJ08 and PF98Fixed a small visual issue relating to how PLA soldiers react to lighting

Harju

Fixed an issue where the Russian forward HAB could spawn in a glitched location on Seed v1Mutaha

Fixed an issue where water was not appearing as intended in certain areas

Tallil

Fixed an issue where water was not appearing as intended in certain areas

Sumari

Fixed an issue where the Seed v3 layer was incorrectly being displayed as Seed v1 across several UI elements

Fixed an issue where emplacements were available to both teams on Seed v3SDK

Updates & Bug Fixes