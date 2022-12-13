 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night of the Dead update for 13 December 2022

Alpha Hotfix #048

Share · View all patches · Build 10134765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 2.0.2.0

If you want to play the previous version of the game, you can play by changing the game version on Steam.
Please check the following content on how to change the game version.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3719440678466596487/

If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)

[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that a building (or trap) built on top of a vehicle disappeared for the client player(guest).
  • Fixed that the vehicle would fall under buildings when loading a saved game from a dedicated server.

Changed files in this update

Night of the Dead Content Depot 1377381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link