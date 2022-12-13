Alpha Hotfix #048

Ver. 2.0.2.0

If you want to play the previous version of the game, you can play by changing the game version on Steam.

Please check the following content on how to change the game version.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3719440678466596487/

If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)

[Bug Fixed]