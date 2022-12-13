 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 13 December 2022

Small Update

🔹Creatures can no longer gain energy while flying.

🔹It now costs energy to hover in place while flying.

🔹Flyers can no longer hover in place until they are old enough to fly.

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
