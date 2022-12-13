-Already picked dialogues are now greyed out.
-Dialogues are selectable through the keyboard (1-6 numbers on the keyboard).
-Ability casting is now disabled through the keyboard while in active dialogue.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 13 December 2022
Dialogue improvements
-Already picked dialogues are now greyed out.
