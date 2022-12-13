 Skip to content

Will To Live Online update for 13 December 2022

Хотфикс для версии 0.57.2

Build 10134436

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, fighters!

Today we released a minor update in which we paid special attention to the game's performance during massive and dynamic PVP battles. However, these improvements affect not only PVP but the entire gameplay in general. We reached about 10-15% increased performance during the capturing roadblocks, depending on the situation and the hardware the game client is running on.

This version has the following improvements:
  • Some objects in the "Canyon" that negatively affected the frame time in the base area were optimized;
  • Optimized the animation of the characters from the third person. Now, at medium and long distances, character animations have become somewhat “simplified”. This should reduce the load on the system with a large number of players without losing the quality of the gameplay;
  • A slight optimization of the material of the protective dome at roadblocks;
  • NPC and monster animations have been optimized similarly to character animations, only in this case we used a more aggressive animation simplification mechanism;
  • Displaying of the received damage indicator has been accelerated. Now, even with a very frequent display of this indicator, there is no performance reduction;
  • Fixed bugs in the design of the location "Canyon";
  • The sound of the "Graviconcentrate" anomaly has become more pronounced and noticeable;
  • Added 10 new compositions of the "Radiant" band on the radio in the game.

