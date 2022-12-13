v1.1 Patch Notes

Hey everyone. It's been a while since the last update, but I've been using that time to bring you a huge update that improves nearly every aspect of the game! Let's go over some of the biggest changes
Not only are there two new prayer related buildings, but all of the prayer power buildings have gotten an update to bring them in line with the new buildings. There's now a color scheme for prayer power that shows you a more comprehensive understanding at a glance. Purple means a prayer power output, blue means an input, and red is for sacrificial output(since it can overload your max prayer power).
The new buildings are:
Creature Altar: Much like the Prayer Altar, any prayer power sent to this altar will refill your creature's prayer power allowing you to push them beyond their natural limits.
Prayer Pool: This building can hold 1000 prayer power allowing you to stockpile power for later use.
I've been at odds on whether or not to add time controls the the game as I feel with a lot of games it can make gameplay devolve into either playing with the game paused or at maximum speed, but I think the benefits outweigh the downsides. I've even seen people say they wouldn't play the game simply because it didn't have time controls! So now you can pause or play the game at 2x or 3x speed. One thing to keep in mind is that the creature's decision making processing operates asynchronously from the rest of the game due to it's complex nature meaning that if you speed up the game your creature can make decisions slower than on normal speed. This isn't a big deal, but it's best to avoid speeding up time when the creature is in combat especially on low end systems.
Speaking of the creature, there have been lots of improvements to the creature both in functionality and responsiveness. The creature will act with less delay in it's actions, can perform more actions, and should be more stable. There have also been balancing changes to the creature, increasing their maximum prayer power and rate of prayer power generation. Creatures will also now take less damage when fighting goblins, making them into the powerhouses they should be!
There have been a number of improvements to the UI. Most notably is the new miracle menu. Also, you can now hotkey 6 miracles at a time instead of the previous limit of 3.
I've also added a new skybox to the game. This and some other optimizations and settings have led to a significant performance increase. If you've had trouble with performance before, definitely give this new update a shot and make sure to adjust the settings.
Thank you everyone for your support in the development of this game. With your help I know I can make this game the best it can be!
Changes:
Added game speed buttons and key bindings, allowing you to pause the game, or play at 2x or 3x speed. These can't be used while a slow time miracle is in effect
Creatures now plan their next action ahead of time, decreasing the delay between actions
Made time stopped in miracle menu instead of 0.1x speed
Use hotkeys 1-10 to move camera to set positions. Press control + hotkey to set position and hotkey to move to position
Reduced damage creatures take from lifeforms by half
Added attack ground command(Hold shift while commanding on ground)
Added warning when trying to purchase skill that you don't have the prerequisite skill for
Small change to orsus intro cutscene requiring player to pick something up to ensure they understand you use right click to interact
Made rocks covered in moss burn longer
Increased minimum time between creature mouth sounds so they don't spam it when swarmed by goblins
Added stagger to smash combo
Changed black text with white outlines due to many people struggling to read it
Created automated unit testing system for creatures, allowing me to more easily test creature actions and ensure they stay working with future changes without tons of manual testing
Increased minimum creature throwing range
Created optimized colliders for all buildings
Created saving and loading unit testing system to ensure integrity of saving and loading system
Added advanced building placement mode for fine tuned placement of buildings
Changed default toggle lock building height key to numpad period
Changed slopes to place into the air instead of into the ground
Small improvements to some of the UI
Added animation to skill tree button
Replaced all old unity text with textmeshpro to increase sharpness
New miracle menu ui
Removed color from resources and storage icons in build menu for consistency
Improved building section icons in build menu
Added stars to show selected skill tree
Improved game over effects
Allowed creature to create multiple rain clouds with the rain miracle at a time when extinguishing
Increased max creature prayer power
Increased creature prayerpower generation
Added creature altar building(Supply with prayer power to send power to your creature)
Added better handling of miracles so that your creature can use [+] and [++] miracles instead of just their basic miracle
New color system for prayer power systems, inputs are blue while outputs are purple. Sacrifice outputs are red
Added prayer pool building(A prayer power battery!)
Added lights to prayer power buildings
Creature can now relieve anger by throwing things
Improved many prayer power buildings
Changes to some prayer power buildings max angle for linking to other power buildings
Changed miracle increase/extreme bands from red to glowing blue
Buildings now warp when damaged
Improved goblin cauldron liquid
You can now break rocks into stone if they are the smallest size by double right clicking them(You could already break stones apart this way, but now you can get stone out of the rocks if you break them down all the way)
Added three more spots to save miracles to, defaulting to control with Z, X, and C
Changed move to creature default key from C to Space
Changed miracle menu to toggle open instead of needing to be held down
Replaced grass on Orsus and Crag Peak
New skybox
Added curve to edge of ocean
Added edge of map underwater
Added message on screen while saving
Performance optimizations
Added ocean draw distance setting
Changed defender lifespan from 1 minute to 3 minutes
Improvements to lifeform vs lifeform combat
Changed spirit wolf max health from 75 to 125
Added number of requested worshippers to village center tooltip
Adjustments to how villagers are impressed so that it is easier to impress villages the less villagers there are
Added gradient to escape menu
Added gate to Whalewood in Rota
Made creature pickup up lifeforms count trigger under attack response
Decreased save file size
Bug Fixes:
Fixed navmeshagents getting stuck on corners at high timescales
Fixed evil and purified creature tooltips not showing health and miracle power
Fixed creature going to wrong position when attacking ragdolled enemy
Fixed creature trying to cast some miracles when they don't have enough miracle power
Fixed creature not running when commanded to throw something at enemy
Fixed creature not getting last hit in on smash combo
Fixed creatures not taking physics damage
Fixed creature miracle sound being global
Fixed creature not using fireball to light enemies on fire
Fixed creature not using extinguish self by patting action
Fixed creature spawning with wrong amount of health and miracle power
Fixed creature action planning sometimes resetting action currently in use
Fixed issue where creature targets the object in it's hand when that is impossible
Fixed issue with action planning not treating object as edible
Fixed attempt to cast favorited miracle on q or e slot when rotating buildings
Fixed opening controls not automatically opening sub menu
Fixed slider overlap in settings
Fixed dead lifeforms that are sacrificed not being destroyed
Fixed zooming on skill tree
Fixed worshipping giving different amounts of prayer power sometimes
Fixed creature casting hammer of god miracle for free
Updated worship site grass deletion stamps
Fixed prayer power links not reappearing when opening a conduit
Fixed villagers not being assigned to worship if there isn't a prayer altar in the village
Fixed villagers not interrupting action when fleeing
Fixed issue with look target not being assigned properly for recreational creature actions
Fixed ocean causing lag spikes
Fixed bug with picking up creature rune
Fixed bug causing quests to not progress
Fixed bug where villager would be assigned to multiple villages
Fixed quest marker priority when hovering
Fixed children being assigned jobs
Fixed hand going underwater when casting miracles
Fixed golem attacking forever
Fixed villagers being impressed by overkill damage
Fixed job icons not showing up
Fixed job icons in village status having duplicates in converted villages
Fixed farmers not being assigned at start
Fixed villagers not being loading to village properly
Fixed an issue when loading save files where objects were not spawning properly
Fixed error with loading create life miracle on creature
Fixed issue where loading would not complete
Fixed breaking rocks falling through terrain
Fixed rain sound constantly resetting playback position
Fixed duplicate village statuses when loading
Fixed obelisk artifact being difficult to place
Fixed not being able to drop trees in ocean
Fixed worker icon buttons not working on converted villages
Fixed bubbled miracle showing cost
