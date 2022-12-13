v1.1 Patch Notes

Hey everyone. It's been a while since the last update, but I've been using that time to bring you a huge update that improves nearly every aspect of the game! Let's go over some of the biggest changes



Not only are there two new prayer related buildings, but all of the prayer power buildings have gotten an update to bring them in line with the new buildings. There's now a color scheme for prayer power that shows you a more comprehensive understanding at a glance. Purple means a prayer power output, blue means an input, and red is for sacrificial output(since it can overload your max prayer power).

The new buildings are:

Creature Altar: Much like the Prayer Altar, any prayer power sent to this altar will refill your creature's prayer power allowing you to push them beyond their natural limits.

Prayer Pool: This building can hold 1000 prayer power allowing you to stockpile power for later use.



I've been at odds on whether or not to add time controls the the game as I feel with a lot of games it can make gameplay devolve into either playing with the game paused or at maximum speed, but I think the benefits outweigh the downsides. I've even seen people say they wouldn't play the game simply because it didn't have time controls! So now you can pause or play the game at 2x or 3x speed. One thing to keep in mind is that the creature's decision making processing operates asynchronously from the rest of the game due to it's complex nature meaning that if you speed up the game your creature can make decisions slower than on normal speed. This isn't a big deal, but it's best to avoid speeding up time when the creature is in combat especially on low end systems.



Speaking of the creature, there have been lots of improvements to the creature both in functionality and responsiveness. The creature will act with less delay in it's actions, can perform more actions, and should be more stable. There have also been balancing changes to the creature, increasing their maximum prayer power and rate of prayer power generation. Creatures will also now take less damage when fighting goblins, making them into the powerhouses they should be!





There have been a number of improvements to the UI. Most notably is the new miracle menu. Also, you can now hotkey 6 miracles at a time instead of the previous limit of 3.



I've also added a new skybox to the game. This and some other optimizations and settings have led to a significant performance increase. If you've had trouble with performance before, definitely give this new update a shot and make sure to adjust the settings.

Thank you everyone for your support in the development of this game. With your help I know I can make this game the best it can be!

Changes:

Added game speed buttons and key bindings, allowing you to pause the game, or play at 2x or 3x speed. These can't be used while a slow time miracle is in effect

Creatures now plan their next action ahead of time, decreasing the delay between actions

Made time stopped in miracle menu instead of 0.1x speed

Use hotkeys 1-10 to move camera to set positions. Press control + hotkey to set position and hotkey to move to position

Reduced damage creatures take from lifeforms by half

Added attack ground command(Hold shift while commanding on ground)

Added warning when trying to purchase skill that you don't have the prerequisite skill for

Small change to orsus intro cutscene requiring player to pick something up to ensure they understand you use right click to interact

Made rocks covered in moss burn longer

Increased minimum time between creature mouth sounds so they don't spam it when swarmed by goblins

Added stagger to smash combo

Changed black text with white outlines due to many people struggling to read it

Created automated unit testing system for creatures, allowing me to more easily test creature actions and ensure they stay working with future changes without tons of manual testing

Increased minimum creature throwing range

Created optimized colliders for all buildings

Created saving and loading unit testing system to ensure integrity of saving and loading system

Added advanced building placement mode for fine tuned placement of buildings

Changed default toggle lock building height key to numpad period

Changed slopes to place into the air instead of into the ground

Small improvements to some of the UI

Added animation to skill tree button

Replaced all old unity text with textmeshpro to increase sharpness

New miracle menu ui

Removed color from resources and storage icons in build menu for consistency

Improved building section icons in build menu

Added stars to show selected skill tree

Improved game over effects

Allowed creature to create multiple rain clouds with the rain miracle at a time when extinguishing

Increased max creature prayer power

Increased creature prayerpower generation

Added creature altar building(Supply with prayer power to send power to your creature)

Added better handling of miracles so that your creature can use [+] and [++] miracles instead of just their basic miracle

New color system for prayer power systems, inputs are blue while outputs are purple. Sacrifice outputs are red

Added prayer pool building(A prayer power battery!)

Added lights to prayer power buildings

Creature can now relieve anger by throwing things

Improved many prayer power buildings

Changes to some prayer power buildings max angle for linking to other power buildings

Changed miracle increase/extreme bands from red to glowing blue

Buildings now warp when damaged

Improved goblin cauldron liquid

You can now break rocks into stone if they are the smallest size by double right clicking them(You could already break stones apart this way, but now you can get stone out of the rocks if you break them down all the way)

Added three more spots to save miracles to, defaulting to control with Z, X, and C

Changed move to creature default key from C to Space

Changed miracle menu to toggle open instead of needing to be held down

Replaced grass on Orsus and Crag Peak

New skybox

Added curve to edge of ocean

Added edge of map underwater

Added message on screen while saving

Performance optimizations

Added ocean draw distance setting

Changed defender lifespan from 1 minute to 3 minutes

Improvements to lifeform vs lifeform combat

Changed spirit wolf max health from 75 to 125

Added number of requested worshippers to village center tooltip

Adjustments to how villagers are impressed so that it is easier to impress villages the less villagers there are

Added gradient to escape menu

Added gate to Whalewood in Rota

Made creature pickup up lifeforms count trigger under attack response

Decreased save file size

Bug Fixes:

Fixed navmeshagents getting stuck on corners at high timescales

Fixed evil and purified creature tooltips not showing health and miracle power

Fixed creature going to wrong position when attacking ragdolled enemy

Fixed creature trying to cast some miracles when they don't have enough miracle power

Fixed creature not running when commanded to throw something at enemy

Fixed creature not getting last hit in on smash combo

Fixed creatures not taking physics damage

Fixed creature miracle sound being global

Fixed creature not using fireball to light enemies on fire

Fixed creature not using extinguish self by patting action

Fixed creature spawning with wrong amount of health and miracle power

Fixed creature action planning sometimes resetting action currently in use

Fixed issue where creature targets the object in it's hand when that is impossible

Fixed issue with action planning not treating object as edible

Fixed attempt to cast favorited miracle on q or e slot when rotating buildings

Fixed opening controls not automatically opening sub menu

Fixed slider overlap in settings

Fixed dead lifeforms that are sacrificed not being destroyed

Fixed zooming on skill tree

Fixed worshipping giving different amounts of prayer power sometimes

Fixed creature casting hammer of god miracle for free

Updated worship site grass deletion stamps

Fixed prayer power links not reappearing when opening a conduit

Fixed villagers not being assigned to worship if there isn't a prayer altar in the village

Fixed villagers not interrupting action when fleeing

Fixed issue with look target not being assigned properly for recreational creature actions

Fixed ocean causing lag spikes

Fixed bug with picking up creature rune

Fixed bug causing quests to not progress

Fixed bug where villager would be assigned to multiple villages

Fixed quest marker priority when hovering

Fixed children being assigned jobs

Fixed hand going underwater when casting miracles

Fixed golem attacking forever

Fixed villagers being impressed by overkill damage

Fixed job icons not showing up

Fixed job icons in village status having duplicates in converted villages

Fixed farmers not being assigned at start

Fixed villagers not being loading to village properly

Fixed an issue when loading save files where objects were not spawning properly

Fixed error with loading create life miracle on creature

Fixed issue where loading would not complete

Fixed breaking rocks falling through terrain

Fixed rain sound constantly resetting playback position

Fixed duplicate village statuses when loading

Fixed obelisk artifact being difficult to place

Fixed not being able to drop trees in ocean

Fixed worker icon buttons not working on converted villages

Fixed bubbled miracle showing cost