v7.16b - December 12th, 2022
-A few more backgrounds slightly tint during battles of certain elements and shot types
-Fixed some typos and changed the wording on some Treasure Event options
-Bug Fix: Chionotoh would repeatedly use the same attack during her second phase
-Bug Fix: Venom Veyeral, Chroma, and a few breakable parts were using the wrong defense values
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 13 December 2022
v7.16b
v7.16b - December 12th, 2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update