The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 13 December 2022

v7.16b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.16b - December 12th, 2022
-A few more backgrounds slightly tint during battles of certain elements and shot types
-Fixed some typos and changed the wording on some Treasure Event options
-Bug Fix: Chionotoh would repeatedly use the same attack during her second phase
-Bug Fix: Venom Veyeral, Chroma, and a few breakable parts were using the wrong defense values

