LONN | Patch 8 Small Hotfix

Small hotfix for players in Corrupted Dream.

Improvement Made the Brain easier to destroy in Corrupted Dream for players having difficulty with the original impale brain sequence. Can now slash the brain with your sword which works better as the level asks you to slice all previous obstacles.

Fix There was a chain in Corrupted Dream that cause a weird grab visual issue. Fixed now

Fix Grabbing the physics gate in Corrupted Dream and Prophecy did not allow you to climb around and kind of kept your arm in place strangely. You can now climb the physics gates as it was intended now.