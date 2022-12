Share · View all patches · Build 10133811 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 09:26:32 UTC by Wendy

One last update before the year ends! This is a very small update meant to add some minor fixes and a festive mood for the season.

Patch notes for Railbound v1.22:

Added a snow visual effect to Worlds 5 and 6,

Reduced brightness of palette in World #,

Improved stability of loading level solutions,

Fixed hint button animation peeking in World #, despite hints being disabled for that World,

Enjoy and see you in 2023!