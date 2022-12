Share · View all patches · Build 10133626 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 02:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Happy Holidays!!!

Welcome, Santa Hanz, to our new Holiday minigame!

In this smashing mode, beat up Santa Hanz to get presents out of his bag, alone or with a friend!

He's hard to catch and likes to taunt as you try and hit him! Also, check out our new trailer!

Changelog:

*Fixed a problem with the sprinting where you'd still be running even after you've let go of the button.

*UI Overhaul for all splitscreen modes.

*Multiple bug fixes.