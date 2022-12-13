Survivors: Three Kingdoms: Update - Patch 1.4

Thank you for your continuous supports and feedback on Survivors: Three Kingdoms.
We are excited to introduce new skills for today's update in Survivors: Three Kingdoms!
We have also adjusted some balance system in the game based on your feedback and opinions.
check the details of our new update below!
[Early Access UPDATE - Patch 1.4]
[NEW SKILL]
- Vampire
- You can restore some of HP from attacking damages to enemies for a short time.
- No need to clear unlock mission! Just access to the game and get a new skill!
- Embrace
- Make nearby enemies into your ally and fight together.
- Unlock Mission: Total Play Counts: 35 times or above
[Skill Balance]
- Explosion
- Attack and blast more enemies at the low level.
- The blast radius has increased.
- Attack damage has slightly decreased at the low level.
- Wall
- The number of wall has increased by 1 for each level.
- A lasting time for wall has been decreased by 1 second.
- Bow attack
- Attack counts per second has slightly decreased.
- The number of shooting arrows has slightly decreased.
- Crossbow
- Attack counts per second has slightly decreased.
- The number of shooting arrows has slightly decreased.
- Molotov cocktail
- A lasting time for molotov cocktail has been increased by 20%.
[Graphic/Animation]
- Design for a monster "Wisp" has changed.
- Design for a monster "Ghost" has changed.
- Animation for shooting multiple arrows by an enemy "Archer"
[Extra]
"Ginseng" information is added on Treasure Chest.
We will be waiting for more feedback!
Thank you.
