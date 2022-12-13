Survivors: Three Kingdoms: Update - Patch 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10133579 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your continuous supports and feedback on Survivors: Three Kingdoms.

We are excited to introduce new skills for today's update in Survivors: Three Kingdoms!

We have also adjusted some balance system in the game based on your feedback and opinions.

check the details of our new update below!

[Early Access UPDATE - Patch 1.4]

[NEW SKILL]

Vampire

You can restore some of HP from attacking damages to enemies for a short time.

No need to clear unlock mission! Just access to the game and get a new skill!

Embrace

Make nearby enemies into your ally and fight together.

Unlock Mission: Total Play Counts: 35 times or above

[Skill Balance]

Explosion

Attack and blast more enemies at the low level.

The blast radius has increased.

Attack damage has slightly decreased at the low level.

Wall

The number of wall has increased by 1 for each level.

A lasting time for wall has been decreased by 1 second.

Bow attack

Attack counts per second has slightly decreased.

The number of shooting arrows has slightly decreased.

Crossbow

Attack counts per second has slightly decreased.

The number of shooting arrows has slightly decreased.

Molotov cocktail

A lasting time for molotov cocktail has been increased by 20%.

[Graphic/Animation]

Design for a monster "Wisp" has changed. Design for a monster "Ghost" has changed. Animation for shooting multiple arrows by an enemy "Archer"

[Extra]

"Ginseng" information is added on Treasure Chest.

We will be waiting for more feedback!

Thank you.