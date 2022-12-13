 Skip to content

Survivors: Three Kingdoms update for 13 December 2022

Survivors: Three Kingdoms: Update - Patch 1.4

Patch 1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continuous supports and feedback on Survivors: Three Kingdoms.

We are excited to introduce new skills for today's update in Survivors: Three Kingdoms!
We have also adjusted some balance system in the game based on your feedback and opinions.

check the details of our new update below!

[Early Access UPDATE - Patch 1.4]

[NEW SKILL]

  1. Vampire
  • You can restore some of HP from attacking damages to enemies for a short time.
  • No need to clear unlock mission! Just access to the game and get a new skill!
  1. Embrace
  • Make nearby enemies into your ally and fight together.
  • Unlock Mission: Total Play Counts: 35 times or above

[Skill Balance]

  1. Explosion
  • Attack and blast more enemies at the low level.
  • The blast radius has increased.
  • Attack damage has slightly decreased at the low level.
  1. Wall
  • The number of wall has increased by 1 for each level.
  • A lasting time for wall has been decreased by 1 second.
  1. Bow attack
  • Attack counts per second has slightly decreased.
  • The number of shooting arrows has slightly decreased.
  1. Crossbow
  • Attack counts per second has slightly decreased.
  • The number of shooting arrows has slightly decreased.
  1. Molotov cocktail
  • A lasting time for molotov cocktail has been increased by 20%.

[Graphic/Animation]

  1. Design for a monster "Wisp" has changed.
  2. Design for a monster "Ghost" has changed.
  3. Animation for shooting multiple arrows by an enemy "Archer"

[Extra]
"Ginseng" information is added on Treasure Chest.

We will be waiting for more feedback!
Thank you.

