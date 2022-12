Share · View all patches · Build 10133515 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We've just released a small update to fix couple of bugs, and add some wallpapers:

Build: 3.0.118418

Changes:

Fixed issue where new DLC characters weren't playing their special walk animations

Added new Wall Papers and Floors

Stability improvements

Minor bug fixes

Let us know if there are any issues, and we hope you're all enjoying the Winter Challenge!!

Thanks,

Jo