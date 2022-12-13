Bug Fix and Autofire

Bugfix

-Yerin's "syncronized drone" card bug. drone doesn't stop shooting after Yerin stops attacking (bug fix);

-Ak-47 shots were too loud, now they're quieter (bug fix);

-Player was faster than soul's pulling speed (bug fix);

-Speed power up make you slower (bug fix);

-Game doesn't save after you die (bug fix);

-Boss doesn't spawn (bug Fix);

-Quick speed card level limit was bugging if you mixed blue and white cards (bug fix);

New Contents

-Autofire with every character (you can shoot by pressing mouse left click);

-Exit game now saves your collected souls;

-if you get a repeated skin, the game gives you your souls back;

-You can pull souls with mouse right click;

-Game shows you the controls in your first run;