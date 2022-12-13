 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 13 December 2022

Bugfix release

Build 10133503

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a rare conflict with different driving cards.
Fixed Irene's need sometimes appearing if you're not dating her.
Fixed Your new boss coming up blank.
Fixed an unintended option appearing on Cruising in the Projects.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

