Fixed a rare conflict with different driving cards.
Fixed Irene's need sometimes appearing if you're not dating her.
Fixed Your new boss coming up blank.
Fixed an unintended option appearing on Cruising in the Projects.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 13 December 2022
Bugfix release
Changed files in this update