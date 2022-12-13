Altered Fates (patch version 1.02)

The major focus of this patch was giving players more control over upgrade choices, but still leaving things somewhat open so you aren't stuck playing the exact same build every game on each pilot. It's a tightrope walk, and not everyone will be perfectly happy (if you had complaints before, that is), but it's never been easier to make a powerful build.

At this point in development, after 7 months of Early Access, most systems are firmly entrenched, and making major changes just isn't possible. I'm happy with where things have ended up, and I'm looking toward to the future now.

Enjoy! And please leave a review if you do!

Adjustments to Rerolls, Loot Generation, and the augments "High Roller", "Prize Box", and "Sure Thing"

You now get 2 rerolls per level-up as a base, and in easy mode get 4. Up from 1 and 2, respectively.

Max rerolls have been increased to 6

The augment High Roller still saves unused rerolls, but now also grants 2 bonus rerolls to start the game.

The augment "Prize Box" now also grants +2 rerolls for the prize box choice at the start of the game (these will carry over if you also have High Roller)

The augment "Sure Thing" now also grants +2 rerolls the first time you level-up (these will carry over if you also have High Roller)

Updated the upgrade selection weighting to better favor already equipped upgrades in addition to upgrades that work well with them

Fixed some minor bugs with the weighting system that should make its results more consistently favor what you want

You no longer gain bonus rerolls from killing a boss

Note: Upgrade choices are their most fluid at the very start of the game for the first few levels. With each choice and level up, the systems favor what you're trying to do more and more.

Additional Balance

The aftermod "Afterstrike" now deals 5 piercing damage (ignoring enemy armor)

The utility "Abzorber" no longer recharges while the Abzorber powerup effect is active

The final form of the Monarch boss will no longer pause for 3 seconds before beginning to attack at the start of the fight

Quality of Life

Ship skins are now unlocked simply by beating each of the first 3 zones

Updated the gem counter so it no longer caps out at 10 million

Electri-Fire will now show up in Lucky Duck synergies

Shock Bomb text in the upgrade, inventory, and mission menu has been updated to be more concise and prevent overlap with other UI elements.

When playing the tutorial, easy mode, or endless mode, the initial countdown before the pop-up menu will now be skipped

Bugs