Hey everyone!

Thank you all so much for the feedback on the latest major update. It's awesome to finally see you all playing with the new features and map. Keep your clips coming in our discord. Of course, with such a large update many bugs have been found. So, today I'm bringing you a bug fix update that will hopefully resolve any issues you've been having.

Here's the changelog:

• Fixed player going bald

• Fixed looping tricks while on the ground

• Fixed not being able to flip/spin

• Fixed not bailing when hitting bars on something in the air

• Fixed weird float glitch that happens after landing from a drop without hopping

• Fixed missing face in New Carven

• Fixed not bailing from big drops if you don't hop

• Current graphics mode is displayed on graphics button in settings menu

• Added "Display" section to settings menu. Allows you to change your screen mode and resolution

• Added tiny cooldown to hopping after landing

• Fixed weird bounce when landing in manuals

• Altered how the game differs between normal ground and wallrides

• Fixed being able to enter challenges while in pause menu

• Slightly improved transition physics again (No longer get stuck on top of spines)