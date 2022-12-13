 Skip to content

Infinity Project: PATTERNS update for 13 December 2022

Winter Festival 2022!

Infinity Project: PATTERNS update for 13 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    Wow! It looks like things are really getting cold around here!
    Seems like a good time to sit back, get cozy, and explore the Nameless City, a city at the edge of the world that struggles to maintain normalcy. Between the military government, ability-wielding citizens, and a dark plot involving demon-like monsters, will we ever find a place to simply exist?

2022 Winter Sale!

From December 12th through December 19th, Infinity Project: PATTERNS will be 25% off!
Additionally, starting again on the 22nd, it will be on sale for 25% off as part of the 2022 Steam Winter Sale! "Back to back savings?! Who designed this??" - Zane Takagi, a captain of the Nameless City Army.

Gifts from Santa-Willow!

Coming with a small update today, Santa (Totally not Willow) has left a gift for you somewhere in the city! This gift is obtainable in both Act 1 and Act 2 of the game.

Interact with the Mystery Present to open it and obtain a set of 4 Plushies for your party members to carry! The Plushies from this event are as folows:

  • Chie Plushie x1
  • Miyoshi Plushie x1
  • Titus Plushie x1
  • Nazo Plushie x1

You can only obtain them once per save file, even in New Game +, so don't lose them!

    Have a wonderful season, whether you've been good or bad!
    -NEnd of the Bad Grin Company

