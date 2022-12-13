 Skip to content

Dice Of Olympus Playtest update for 13 December 2022

End of the playtest

End of the playtest

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for playing our games during this 4 days, we hope you enjoy it !

We hope to do a new one very soon but thanksfully to you we have a lot of feedbacks to attent to, thanks you !

See u soon in the Olympus !

