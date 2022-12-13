[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w50a: Joystick brick, new shapes

This build adds a new joystick handle and several new rounded blocks.

It also contains some major tech refactoring on the way shapes are handled behind the scene.

The previous framework required code for each shape while the new approach is much more generic.

It means it will be easier from now on to add more shapes, fix the hitbox of some of the existing ones, and improve the collision technology (player collision especially).

New Joystick handle

Just like the yoke you can control a spaceship/turret/hovercraft if you link it to the computer.

The player will grab the handle with the right or left hand depending on which side it is.

If you want to grab two joystick at the same time simply do a link between them.

You then can enter the control by entering any of the two joystick used.

New blocks:

Joystick Handle

Rounded Wedge and Rounded Corner

Rounded Arch and Rounded Arch Corner

Transparent Rounded Arch and Rounded Arch Corner

Community Suggestion:

#5005 Disable interactable bricks when flying a ship or hover in 3rd person.

#5007 New message when lightcruise engine is not built in the forward direction.

#5006 Gimbal angle factor in event gate.

Hotfixes: