Update, Version 20221213

Just a quick update before I go to work. :)

去上班前先丢一个更新。:)

English

[Animation]Replaced the 3D model of the airport officer at the start of the game. (There is a now also small detail that can tell where this airport is.)

[Battle Status Window]Character status texts shall now draw in front of the character's spirits, instead of behind them.

[Battle]Character without death animation now leaves a tombstone when they die to indicate a dead body is on the battlefield.

简体中文

【过场动画】替换了游戏开场时的机场安检人员的3D模型。（同时，现在她身上现在有一个细节能表现出这个机场所在的地点。）

【战斗状态窗口】角色的属性文字现在会显示在角色的图像之前，而非之后。

【战斗】没有死亡动画的角色现在会在死亡时留下一个墓碑来表示战场上此处有一具尸体。