Miracle Time - December 17 - 18!

Note: Reboot and Non-Reboot (Bera, Scania, Aurora, Elysium, Luna, and Burning Worlds) will run their Miracle Times on different days, so make sure you note the correct times for your world!

During the noted periods, you will be able to Cube away with Red Cubes, Black Cubes, and Bonus Potential Cubes, as well as White Cubes and Violet Cubes if you have them, with double the chance of rank-up, and even the chance of increasing your equipment's Potential rank twice with a single cube, possibly letting you jump from Rare straight to Unique!