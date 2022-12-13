Miracle Time - December 17 - 18!

It's time for a Miracle Time, one without pre-registration! Simply log on and cube away during Saturday, December 17 (Bera, Scania, Aurora, Elysium, Luna, and Burning Worlds) and Sunday, December 18 (Reboot World), with three hours each day to double the odds of ranking-up!
Miracle Time - All Worlds
**Event Duration for Bera, Scania, Aurora, Elysium, Luna, and Burning Worlds:
-
Saturday, December 17, 2022
- PST (UTC -8): 12:30 AM – 1:30 AM, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- CET (UTC +1): 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM (Dec 18), and 4:00 AM (Dec 18) – 5:00 AM (Dec 18)
- AEDT (UTC +11): 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM, 9:00 AM (Dec 18) – 10:00 AM (Dec 18), and 2:00 PM (Dec 18) – 3:00 PM (Dec 18)
Event Duration for Reboot World:
-
Sunday, December 18, 2022
- PST (UTC -8): 12:30 AM – 1:30 AM, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- CET (UTC +1): 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM (Dec 19), and 4:00 AM (Dec 19) – 5:00 AM (Dec 19)
- AEDT (UTC +11): 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM, 9:00 AM (Dec 19) – 10:00 AM (Dec 19), and 2:00 PM (Dec 19) – 3:00 PM (Dec 19)
**
Event Details:
-
Note: Reboot and Non-Reboot (Bera, Scania, Aurora, Elysium, Luna, and Burning Worlds) will run their Miracle Times on different days, so make sure you note the correct times for your world!
-
During the noted periods, you will be able to Cube away with Red Cubes, Black Cubes, and Bonus Potential Cubes, as well as White Cubes and Violet Cubes if you have them, with double the chance of rank-up, and even the chance of increasing your equipment's Potential rank twice with a single cube, possibly letting you jump from Rare straight to Unique!
- Note: Make sure that you see the Miracle Time scrolling message before starting to Cube, to make sure you're taking full advantage of the boosted rates!
-
The worlds are all using the old-fashioned Miracle Time event style, so hop on and Cube away--no registration or tickets required!
