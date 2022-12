Share · View all patches · Build 10132739 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 23:52:16 UTC by Wendy

The Ghost quest now has a high probability of getting a boost to create the Divine Stone.

Large Tianggang blast rate treasure book and Tianggang Shenbing exchange volume drop probability!

Greatly increased the amount of gold dropped in the Ghost quest!

Added damage tester in the Training hall!

Added the sixth chapter plot, the sixth chapter to create a 20% probability of the suit