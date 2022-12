Share · View all patches · Build 10132469 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 22:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello

we have added Chinese language to the game!

We call it "BETA" because we don't speak Chinese and we don't know if everything is correct. (But it was translated professionally)

I hope that Chinese speaking players can enjoy our game. Please tell us if something's wrong!

Best Regards

Macamagucha