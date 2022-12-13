 Skip to content

Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 13 December 2022

Christmas On Mars update (v0.1.013)

Build 10132466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update for Christmas. The Mediterraneum Maze (day version) is now covered in snow. The people of Scalabria want to feel what it's like to live the conditions people usually experience in Earth's northern hemisphere at Christmas time.

PATCH NOTES v0.1.013 (Christmas On Mars update)

NEW

  • Christmas on Mars! The Scalabrian citizens on Mars still celebrate the milennia-old event originating on Earth. The dome's weather technology at the Scalabria Amusement Park allows for a simulation of the conditions associated with the Earthly tradition, meaning the whole park will be covered in snow for a few weeks!

CHANGES

  • Improved in-game HUD font

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Note: If you're stuck anywhere (lobby, menus, etc) try restarting the game.
  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.

