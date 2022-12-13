Christmas On Mars update (v0.1.013)

Small update for Christmas. The Mediterraneum Maze (day version) is now covered in snow. The people of Scalabria want to feel what it's like to live the conditions people usually experience in Earth's northern hemisphere at Christmas time.

PATCH NOTES v0.1.013 (Christmas On Mars update)

NEW

Christmas on Mars! The Scalabrian citizens on Mars still celebrate the milennia-old event originating on Earth. The dome's weather technology at the Scalabria Amusement Park allows for a simulation of the conditions associated with the Earthly tradition, meaning the whole park will be covered in snow for a few weeks!

CHANGES

Improved in-game HUD font

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES