December 16 Hotfix Patch Notes

Happy patch day Valley Villagers!

We say this every time an update rolls around, but it bears repeating – thank you for your diligence in sharing your in-game experiences with us and flagging any issues and concerns you have! These continue to go a long way towards helping us identify, triage, and resolve issues, and this update is no different.

Today’s small hotfix update addresses a number of issues we saw coming up following the launch of Missions in Uncharted Space. Please see the list below for a breakdown of what to expect from the update:

Bug Fixes:

Story-related items will no longer appear in the crafting menu before they are intended to be available.

Improved feedback in Buzz Lightyear’s house to make it easier to exit.

“You're My Favorite Deputy” quest: Improved item spawns to prevent them from falling outside of the map or into static objects.

“Restoring the Sunstone” quest: We are continuing to push iterative fixes to help users who are still encountering issues with this quest. Today’s fix should help some players, but we are continuing to investigate, as we anticipate the issue may persist for others. We will be keeping a close eye on this through the next update.

“A Deal With Ursula” quest: Players will now be able to place the four crystals on the pedestals necessary to complete this quest.

“The Mystery of Stolen Socks” quest: The next step of this quest will now be accessible for players who clear the necessary trash. Donald and Dreamlight Valley thank you!

“The Illumination” quest: Placing the blanket fort in the house will now complete this quest.

Boba tea is great. Giant boba tea is even better! But in the Valley... maybe it was a little too big. Boba tea items will now appear as their intended, normal size.

Various stability and optimization improvements.

