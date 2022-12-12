 Skip to content

Pixelmancer update for 12 December 2022

Pixelmancer Update 0.51 - Honey, Your Bear Companion Is Here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.51!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • Honey (Your new pet bear) joins the adventure!
  • Fixed the level name not being shown properly after level 10
  • Changed "Anima" to "Summon Anima" with a better description of the ability
  • Your weapon selection now saves
  • Your ability selection now saves
  • Selected weapons are now highlighted in the weapon wheel
  • Pixie now follows you at a further distance
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

You can't have a Gem Bear game without a pet bear, simple as that

Honey is a new pet addition to the game and he is absolutely adorable 🐻

Honey is a tank type pet, he deals low damage but has high health and aggro range, he will make sure to take the enemies of you and your other pets

I had quite a few feedback for quality of life changes in NinjaGuy X's interview few weeks ago and I worked on getting most of them done in this update. Keep the feedback coming, I always have an eye on the Steam Community Hub

Since the launch of Pixelmancer (Early-Access), I've been focusing a lot on adding new pets to the game so you can truly feel like a Pixelmancer with your pet army. You have grown too strong and need a challenge, the next updates will be focusing on bringing new worlds (tiers) and new enemies along with more player upgrades

