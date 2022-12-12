Pixelmancer Update 0.51 - Honey, Your Bear Companion Is Here!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.51!
- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
- Honey (Your new pet bear) joins the adventure!
- Fixed the level name not being shown properly after level 10
- Changed "Anima" to "Summon Anima" with a better description of the ability
- Your weapon selection now saves
- Your ability selection now saves
- Selected weapons are now highlighted in the weapon wheel
- Pixie now follows you at a further distance
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -
You can't have a Gem Bear game without a pet bear, simple as that
Honey is a new pet addition to the game and he is absolutely adorable 🐻
Honey is a tank type pet, he deals low damage but has high health and aggro range, he will make sure to take the enemies of you and your other pets
I had quite a few feedback for quality of life changes in NinjaGuy X's interview few weeks ago and I worked on getting most of them done in this update. Keep the feedback coming, I always have an eye on the Steam Community Hub
Since the launch of Pixelmancer (Early-Access), I've been focusing a lot on adding new pets to the game so you can truly feel like a Pixelmancer with your pet army. You have grown too strong and need a challenge, the next updates will be focusing on bringing new worlds (tiers) and new enemies along with more player upgrades
Changed files in this update