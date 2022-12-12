Pixelmancer Update 0.51 - Honey, Your Bear Companion Is Here!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.51!

Honey (Your new pet bear) joins the adventure!

Fixed the level name not being shown properly after level 10

Changed "Anima" to "Summon Anima" with a better description of the ability

Your weapon selection now saves

Your ability selection now saves

Selected weapons are now highlighted in the weapon wheel

Pixie now follows you at a further distance

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

You can't have a Gem Bear game without a pet bear, simple as that

Honey is a new pet addition to the game and he is absolutely adorable 🐻

Honey is a tank type pet, he deals low damage but has high health and aggro range, he will make sure to take the enemies of you and your other pets

I had quite a few feedback for quality of life changes in NinjaGuy X's interview few weeks ago and I worked on getting most of them done in this update. Keep the feedback coming, I always have an eye on the Steam Community Hub

Since the launch of Pixelmancer (Early-Access), I've been focusing a lot on adding new pets to the game so you can truly feel like a Pixelmancer with your pet army. You have grown too strong and need a challenge, the next updates will be focusing on bringing new worlds (tiers) and new enemies along with more player upgrades