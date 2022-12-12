VAIL 0.7.104 Patch Notes

Since the Early Access release, we’ve been hard at work adding tons of new content. This update is a first look at some of the new content we’ve been cooking up for you. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

1 v 1 Maps and Free For All (FFA)

In this update we are bringing you TWO new game modes to mix things up. You can now 1 v 1 your friends in miniaturized versions of every map made specifically for dueling your friends. Or if you think you can handle more than 1 enemy by yourself, dominate an entire lobby in the new free for all game mode!

Dusk and Night Maps

In addition to the new game modes, we have brought back the Dusk and Night scenarios. We had taken these out to ensure competitive integrity, but with the addition of player highlights you’ll be able to recognize enemies no matter which side they’re on or how dark it is. Servers will shuffle between all lighting scenarios randomly or in custom lobbies you’ll be able to select which lighting scenario you want.

Hurt Me Orb (pocket aim trainer)

We are also introducing our first iteration of an aim trainer, which we lovingly call Hurt Me Orb. To activate the aim trainer, shoot the green orb in the shooting range. Other green orbs will then appear randomly in front of you to shoot.

CTO on VOLT and Reverse Khidi

We’ve now added Capture the Orb (CTO) to VOLT! We’ve added new spawn points and new geometry to the map to provide cover to each teams’ spawn points and orb. In addition to that, we have a new version of Khidi (Artifact only) with the spawns reversed and the artifact sights located in mall and museum. Both of these maps will need to be tested extensively with the community to ensure they play as well as all of our other maps.

Mag flick

Always wanted to style reload by flicking your mag out? While now you can, by ejecting your mag and flicking your gun in any direction! Watch the mag fly as you style on your opponents.

General Changes

• We’ve improved the loadouts menu so that only the correct gun sights and scopes are available to select when creating your loadout. Each gun has specific sights and scopes available for that specific gun, and now you’ll see the correct icons and names for every single sight in the game, including multiple types of iron sights for guns with those options.

• We’ve added new haptics for the frag grenade and charging handle slider. You’ll now feel and see the countdown beep of the frag grenade after you activate it. We also added haptics to the charging handle so that you can feel when you’ve fully pulled it back, making it more immersive than before.

• Added varieties of sound for different types of tacticals, such as when activating them and when landing on hard vs soft surfaces.

• The milk bottles in armory are now smash-able by hitting them or throwing them.

• Do you like immersion? Do you want to use ForceTube with VAIL? We’ve made changes to the haptics in game to better accommodate players using the ForceTube compatibility mode with VAIL.

• New audio event for colonists when a team mate drops or recovers the scanner. This provides colonists with valuable intel on what’s happening with the scanner during Artifact matches.

• You may have noticed in the last update that we added basketball to the armory.Based on community feedback and testing we’ve improved the bounce and size of the basketball so it’s easier for you to make those shots!

• We changed the artifact puzzle to be more friendly those that are colorblind. As always, you start an artifact scan by holding the scanner palm up in an artifact sight. Now you’ll see a variety of blue orbs. When you grab the larger and more pronounced orb in the middle, a line will appear directing you to the next connection point.

Map Changes

With the addition of new versions of each map for both FFA and 1v1, we’ve also been hard at work on the base maps to improve performance, remove exploits, and improve the visual fidelity of each map.

Este

• Adjusted spawn blockers

• General performance pass on the entire map (LODs, fixed missing collision, triangle reduction on blockout - spawn)

• Patched spot you could get stuck behind concrete barriers on the edge of the map

Khidi

• Reduced wind intensity on Cypress trees

• Removed jagged pieces on the ground of long A

• Added concrete bags to block Bunker peek to B site

• Fixed more places the scanner could be thrown out of bounds

• Fixed up Bullet hit effects being wrong on the barrier up to site B on Artifact Mode

Maar

• Fixed LOD pop on the Control Room monitor

• Removed visual seam on spiral stairs

• Patched a spots where the Scanner could be thrown out of bounds and become unretrievable

• Removed visual seam on glass door panel in Laboratory

• Blocked off the entry into pillar near Mid lava pit

• Fixed instances where you could not walk through an open broken railing

• Fixed spot where players could get stuck behind crates below the zipline outside of the B-site

Suna

• Patched spots where the Scanner could be thrown out of bounds and become unretrievable

• Collision improvements in multiple places on the map

• Fixed floating lights near the container units leading to B-site

• Patched spots where the spectator camera can escape the map

Volt

• Removed visual seam between buildings on the left side of REYAB spawn

• Removed visual seam on the top platform on the right side of Colonist spawn

• Improved the collision of the tarp on the Generator

Miru

• Improved the collision on elevated platforms

• Fixed up floating glass panes

• Patched spots where the Scanner could be thrown out of bounds and become unretrievable

Bug Fixes

Since the last patch notes we’ve squashed 10 major bugs as well as various minor bug fixes and improvements. In addition to these major bug fixes, we’ve also had to fix several bugs that you will thankfully never have to deal with because we caught them before they got released in a public build.

• Fixed - Dropping player’s equipment, including the scanner, before they are kicked

• Fixed - Balanced out shooting haptic feedback to better accommodate ForceTubeVR players using compatibility mode

• Fixed - Added "requires restart" to Plutosphere compatibility menu option

• Fixed - Grip pose on the basketball

• Fixed - Showing spectator as player on the scoreboard

• Fixed - Pre-match UI to correctly shows the win condition for all game modes

• Fixed - Players being able to kill themselves to purposefully reduce their teams score in TDM

• Fixed - Letting go of a zipline or hitting a jumppad will kick all other players off of ziplines in the server

• Fixed - Changing equipment or sights in loadouts, reset your secondary skin to default

• Fixed - All players in a server can globally hear the sound of a player "falling" if they step off a ledge or get stuck

Love you all, AEXLAB<3