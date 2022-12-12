v0.702 - Battle Map Features and Combat Rebalance

This update focuses on improving combat visually and gameplay-wise, which was the most requested improvement from the in-game survey. Yes, I do read those!

The terrain generation has been tweaked so there should be more variation. You should see more hills and mountains grouped together between valleys and so forth. There are also more décor pieces like skulls, dead trees and more tree and building variety in general.

​The different species of Evolved now have their own strengths and weaknesses. Before there was a linear increase in strength between all species, but now there's a stronger divide between "weak", "medium" and "strong" enemies and friends. This should add some tactical considerations to battles.

For example, the Wombat is slow-moving with very high health so you might want to avoid them and attack the Fox first, who has a high base accuracy and is more likely to hit you successfully. Of course, if the Wombat has a shotgun and the Fox only has its bare claws, that changes the calculation. Some species are even nocturnal, meaning they suffer less movement and accuracy penalties when fighting at night.

There's a hidden mechanic where the enemy's hideout strength is affected by factors such as distance from the starting position and terrain features. I never really explained this in the game, but now you can see in the tooltip what's affecting a hideout's strength.

I've also tweaked the algorithm that calculates this so super strong hideouts should be less common near the starting position. However since the map is procedurally generated, there can still be some strong enemies if everything lines up correctly, e.g. a bunch of tightly grouped villages will cause scavengers nearby to be more powerful than normal.

As a final note, you should see a lot more variety in species spawned during encounters, with feral species now added to spawn lists for bandits and scavengers.

What's next?

I want to clean up the late-game settlement building which has been added piecemeal up to this point. There's missing links in the chain, like having a sawmill to automatically process wood into wood boards instead of the player needing to create it all themselves. This should tie in nicely with the ration-making system in the previous update.

I'll also be spending a few weeks making a new trailer since the current one is about 8 months old now, and there's been a lot of improvements in that time.

Full change list